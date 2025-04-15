1. Air Volume :

When the Air Volume button is pushed, the order of the wind settings is as follows: Auto → 1st Level (Gentle Wind) → 2nd Level (Medium Wind) → 3rd Level (Strong Wind) → Sleep Mode.

The group of three lights on the Aero Furniture correlate to the Air Volume level (Gentle/Medium/Strong).



2. Wi-Fi:

The light next to the Wi-Fi symbol indicates Wi-Fi connection status.

Press and hold the Air Volume button for 3 seconds to enter Wi-Fi pairing mode.



3. Air Quality Light:

Indicates air quality status.

Air quality status is determined by the concentration of fine/ultrafine dust particles in the air which correlates to the color of the light. A red light indicates the worst air quality. As the air quality improves, the light will change to orange, green, and then blue, which indicates the best air quality.