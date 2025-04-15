Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Milk Tea),CADR 181m³/hr

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Milk Tea),CADR 181m³/hr

AF20MILKTEA

PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Milk Tea),CADR 181m³/hr

()
  • Front view
  • Front view with filter
  • Front view
  • Top perspective view
  • Top perspective view
  • Button control
  • Close up top view
  • 360 HEPA Filter
  • UV nano technology
  • Wireless charging
  • ThinQ
  • Lifestyle image
  • Lifestyle image
  • Dimension
  • purifier with filter
Front view
Front view with filter
Front view
Top perspective view
Top perspective view
Button control
Close up top view
360 HEPA Filter
UV nano technology
Wireless charging
ThinQ
Lifestyle image
Lifestyle image
Dimension
purifier with filter

Key Features

  • Table + Air Purifier
  • 360˚ Air Purification : 360˚ HEPA Filter, UVnano™ Technology
  • Mood Lighting
  • Wireless Charging
  • Low Noise
  • ThinQ
More
The IF DESIGN logo

iF Design

iF GOLD AWARD 2023
The Red Dot logo

Red Dot Design

Product Degisn Innovative Product
The CES logo

CES 2023 Innovation Award

Honoree of Home Appliances

What's to Love About LG Aero Furniture?

Table + Air Purifier

Table + Air Purifier

360˚ Air Purification

360˚ Air Purification

Mood Lighting

Mood Lighting

Wireless Charging

Wireless Charging

A Stylish Table that Keeps Air Clean

A Practical Table to Match Your Lifestyle

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.
360˚ Air Purification

Fresh Air in Every Direction

Ensure the air around you is always fresh and breathable with LG’s PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter.

360° HEPA Filter1)

Eliminate 99.9%2) of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power.

UVnano™ Technology3)

Remove 99.99%4) of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.

The KTR logo, The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo, The KCL logo, The TUV Rheinland logo

1)360˚ HEPA Filter

HEPA representation:
- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories
- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter
- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL
- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
- Testing Date: 09/02/22

Alt text

2)99.9% Removal [Verified by KTR]

① 99.9% Antibacteria effect

- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute
- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)
- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h
- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

Alt text

Mood Lighting

Switch the Mood with Colorful Ambient Lighting Choices

Set the mood with colorful lighting that's easily controlled
with the press of a button or the ThinQ app.

*[ThinQ App] - Registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home.
- In order to use LG ThinQ, the 'LG ThinQ' application must be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connected to Wi-Fi.
- LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device. (Android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above)
*All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.

Wireless Charging

Pop On Top to Power Up

Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.

*[Qi Certification Details] - Evaluation Dates: 5/19/2022-7/29/2022, - Product(Accessories, Model name etc): -Product Name: Aero Furniture, -Model No.: EAT65191501, - Certificate Authority: -SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd, -TTA-Telecommunications Technology Association, - Certificate Content: Qi Certification (BPP, PPDE), - Version (Requirements etc): Qi 1.3.2, - Expiration: Valid for long-term, 7) Qi Registration ID: Qi-ID 13574
- Smartphone wireless charging support (Limited to compatible models), - BPP (Basic Power Profile): 0-5W Charging Qi Certification, - PPDE (Proprietary Power Delivery Extension): 5-10W Samsung High-Speed Wireless Charging Qi Certification, - Smartwatch charging is not supported.

Low Noise

Peacefully Purify

Purify your air while keeping your environment peaceful with Aero Furniture's gentle wind.

Peacefully Purify

*[21dB Low sound / Similar to rustling leaves]
- Testing Date: 2022.11.17
- Evaluation Authorities: LG Electronics Anechoic Lab
- Subject (Accessories, Model No. etc): AS062PRHAR
- Testing Conditions (Evaluation Standard Setter etc): Separate measuring of sleep mode noise based on CA-level noise point
- Testing Method (Number of testing): Calculate the average value after measuring noise 1 meter away from top and all four sides of the product
- Result: Average 19.7dB (front 19.8dB, behind 20.0dB, right 20.1dB, left 20.0dB, upper 18.6dB)
(Similar to the noise level of rustling leaves at 21dB) 20dBA - Ticking clock, rustling leaves, 30dBA - Whispering sound, Source: National Noise Information System

ThinQ

Smart Control in Your Hands

Connect to built-in WiFi and control Aero Furniture from anywhere with the ThinQ app.

Smart Control in Your Hands

Check out what users are saying about Aero Furniture!

  • It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
    @mm_f***
    It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
  • As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
    @jiaero***
    As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
  • It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!
    @fo***
    It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!
  • It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
    @ssu***
    It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
  • The mood lighting is so cool! Plus, like my other LG products, I can easily control it from the app!
    @soeeh***
    The mood lighting is so cool! Plus, like my other LG products, I can easily control it from the app!
  • The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!
    @joyho***
    The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!

Questions/Answers

Q.

How much weight can the Aero Furniture hold?

A.

The internal safety standard is 2 kg. For safe use, we do not recommend placing objects over 2 kg on the tabletop.

① Test date: 10/17/2022
② Test agency: LG internal testing
③ Test item: Aero Furniture
④ Test conditions: Ambient temperature 40℃, relative humidity 85%
⑤ Test method: Measurement of deflection after leaving a weight of 2kg or more on the edge of the table for 45 days, 6 test samples.
⑥ Test result: Satisfied the sensory evaluation of table deflection (satisfying the company's internal deflection standard) and normal operation.

* As these measurements were made in the laboratory, the actual speed may vary.
* Lab results. Actual results may vary based on the environment of use.

* Test results are from measuring the initial performance of the product, and may vary depending on the duration of use.

Q.

Can I place a hot mug or pot on the table?

A.

The Aero Furniture tabletop is made of PC (polycarbonate) plastic material, making it heat-resistant and able to withstand temperatures up to 114℃.

However, to minimize damage to the exterior and extend the use of the product, we recommend not placing hot objects on it.

[LUPOY ER5007 Properties Table]
① Issue date: 07/17/2022
② Issuing agency: LG Chem
③ Test item: LUPOY ER5007 (injection molding, PCR-PC/ABS, non-flammable)
④ Test conditions: According to ASTM D648
⑤ Test result: Maximum heat distortion temperature of 114℃ (based on an external force of 18.6 kgf)

Q.

I’m planning to use my Aero Furniture in a bedroom or apartment. How loud is it and how much vibration does it create?

A.

Aero Furniture operates at its quietest, 21 dB, in Quiet Wind mode. 21 dB is a decibel level as quiet as the sound of rustling leaves with almost no vibration.
However, as cleaning power increases, the noise level may exceed 21 dB.*

* Noise level by wind strength: Quiet Wind 21 dB, Low Wind 25 dB, Medium Wind 34 dB, Strong Wind 45 dB

Q.

How does Aero Furniture’s purifying power compare to models that circulate air, such as LG PuriCare AeroTower?

A.

The area of purification is measured by filter performance and the speed of the fan inside the air purifier removing dust. Therefore, the purifying area of the other models may be the same as that of Aero Furniture.

Q.

Is Aero Furniture an ThinQ UP? If so, what features are supported?

A.

When the product upgrade feature is activated, the "UP" light on your Aero Furniture will illuminate when a new UP feature is available for download in the ThinQ app.
※ The product upgrade feature is only available for products registered in the ThinQ app. 

Q.

How much power does the wireless charger supply?

A.

Products will be charged to maximum power depending on the manufacturer (as shown in the table below).

[Refer to wireless charging power by manufacturer]

Apple
- iPhone 12 / iPhone 13 : 15W(MagSafe) / 7.5W
- iPhone 12 mini : 7.5W
SAMSUNG
- Z Filp 3 : 9W
- Galaxy Fold 3 : 10W
- Galaxy S21 / Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy S20 Ultra : 15W
Xiaomi
- Mi Mix 2s : 20W

Q.

What products can be wirelessly charged?

A.

Qi-certified smartphones and Bluetooth earphones can charge wirelessly, though smartwatches are currently not supported.

Q.

How do the functions on Aero Furniture operate?

A.

1. Air Volume :
When the Air Volume button is pushed, the order of the wind settings is as follows: Auto → 1st Level (Gentle Wind) → 2nd Level (Medium Wind) → 3rd Level (Strong Wind) → Sleep Mode.
The group of three lights on the Aero Furniture correlate to the Air Volume level (Gentle/Medium/Strong).

2. Wi-Fi:
The light next to the Wi-Fi symbol indicates Wi-Fi connection status.
Press and hold the Air Volume button for 3 seconds to enter Wi-Fi pairing mode.

3. Air Quality Light:
Indicates air quality status. 
Air quality status is determined by the concentration of fine/ultrafine dust particles in the air which correlates to the color of the light. A red light indicates the worst air quality. As the air quality improves, the light will change to orange, green, and then blue, which indicates the best air quality. 

Q.

What functions can be controlled by the buttons on the main body of Aero Furniture and what functions can only be controlled via the ThinQ app?

A.

Basic functions such as device power (on/off), air volume settings, and mood lighting brightness can be controlled on the main body of Aero Furniture. Functions that can only be adjusted via the use of the ThinQ app are auto-timer settings, mood lighting color adjustments, UVnano (function controls), air quality (detailed status information), notification settings, and filter management information.

Print

All specs

BASIC SPEC.

  • Color

    Clay Brown

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    154

  • CADR (CMM)

    2.57

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    19.8

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    Round Type

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    44 / 21

  • Power input (W)

    28

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS20GPBK0.AHK

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-11

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    SEIL Co.,Ltd.

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    410 x 561 x 410

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    482 x 585 x 462

  • Product Weight (kg)

    7.2

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    9.0

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Mood Lighting

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging Function

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Ultrafine Filter (detachable) X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you