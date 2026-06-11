Delivering an Unforgettable Finale with MINHO

BANGKOK, 11 June 2026 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in lifestyle innovation and home appliances from South Korea, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated six-day campaign, “집들이 by LG” Following an overwhelming consumer response, LG expressed its gratitude to fans by hosting a spectacular finale. The ultimate K-Lifestyle celebration featured an exclusive appearance by legendary South Korean artist MINHO (SHINee), who was joined by popular Thai artist Jaonaay-Jinjett Wattanasin to deliver a vibrant and unforgettable experience.

A K-Lifestyle Phenomenon: Bringing A Home Suitable for Everyone to Life



Serving as a major milestone for LG in Thailand, the "집들이 by LG" event successfully demonstrated the brand's ability to merge home innovation with contemporary living. The six-day, meticulously designed K-Lifestyle activation attracted over 7,750 attendees to experience LG’s smart home ecosystem. The event's impact extended rapidly into the digital space, capturing a total social media reach exceeding 400 million. These impressive metrics validate LG's core vision: delivering versatile innovations that elevate any lifestyle, whether consumers are building a quiet personal retreat or an active, entertainment-focused home.

Unforgettable Moments: A Morning Run and Spectacular Finale with MINHO

To celebrate the campaign's success, LG hosted a series of exclusive activities that seamlessly merged entertainment with modern wellness trends. The festivities kicked off with an energizing morning run at Lumphini Park led by MINHO. Promoting an active lifestyle, MINHO joined health enthusiasts on a route thoughtfully mapped in a heart shape—a symbolic gesture of LG's deep appreciation for its Thai consumers. The momentum carried into the afternoon with a vibrant farewell party, featuring a special appearance by Thai artist Jaonaay-Jinjett Wattanasin, who entertained attendees and shared his insights on contemporary home living.

Engaging closely with attendees, MINHO expressed his gratitude and shared how LG's technology aligns with his personal lifestyle. "I am always deeply touched by the warm welcome I receive from my Thai fans, and I am thrilled by the incredible response to this campaign," MINHO shared. "LG has truly proven that a 'home suitable for everyone' is a reality."

He added, "For someone with an active lifestyle like mine, prioritizing rest is essential to good health. LG's 'Zero Labor Home' concept uses smart AI assistants to manage housework, giving me more time for self-care and workouts. Whether I’m breathing clean air while on the treadmill, relaxing with friends, or keeping my wardrobe immaculate with smart clothing care solutions, LG offers the perfect technology to elevate any lifestyle. Thank you to everyone who joined us to experience this wonderful home."

LG Affectionate Intelligence: Redefining the Smart Home Experience

The campaign’s immersive lifestyle rooms, inspired by the distinct personas of MINHO (SHINee) and SHIN YE EUN, brilliantly showcased the capabilities of LG Affectionate Intelligence and the LG ThinQ ecosystem. Going beyond traditional automation, LG’s AI is designed to empathetically understand and care for its users. Whether curating a tranquil, restorative sanctuary akin to SHIN YE EUN’s space or seamlessly managing household tasks to support a high-energy routine like MINHO’s, LG provides highly tailored lifestyle solutions.

These advanced innovations empower users to effortlessly connect, control, and monitor their smart appliances. By continuously learning daily habits and remembering personal preferences, LG's AI intuitively adapts to individual routines. Coupled with optimized energy efficiency, this smart technology elevates daily convenience and perfectly encapsulates LG’s vision of creating "A Home Suitable for Everyone."

Reflecting on the campaign’s milestone, Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd stated: "The phenomenal success of the '집들이 by LG' campaign is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovations that deeply resonate with the diverse lifestyles of Thai consumers. We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support. Today, LG is ready to take the next step in developing empathetic innovation by integrating 'Affectionate Intelligence' into our home appliances. Our ultimate goal is not merely to create cutting-edge Smart Homes, but to harness the intelligence of AI to give back ‘time’ and ‘freedom,’ allowing everyone to focus on what truly matters in life. This is a testament that LG is not only creating the technology of the future, but we are shaping a reality where 'Life’s Good' for everyone."

LG remains steadfast in its commitment to developing innovative living solutions and delivering unparalleled experiences for its consumers. For more information on LG's latest products and updates on future events, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/housewarming/ or follow the brand on Facebook (LG Global) and Instagram (@lg_thailand).