Step into an innovative MBTI Dream Space tailored to every personality.

Experience the ultimate smart living showcase from June 4–9 at CentralWorld.

Bangkok, May 21, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in lifestyle innovation and home appliances from South Korea is set to make waves with the launch of Thailand's first-ever, fully immersive Korean-style home experience. “집들이 (Jibdeuri) by LG: Housewarming by LG”, this exclusive pop-up brings dream homes to life by tailoring spaces to unique MBTI personality types. Featuring smart technology and innovations perfectly designed for any lifestyle, the event caters to everyone, from sociable extroverts to introverts who love their personal sanctuary.

The absolute unmissable highlight of this event is the arrival of two renowned Asian K-pop artists Shin Ye-eun and MINHO (SHINee) flying to Thailand for this exclusive occasion. The duo brings two uniquely distinct personalities to life, reflecting how real people truly live, rest and recharge at home. Their presence demonstrates how LG's Affectionate Intelligence helps every individual live better, every day.

In addition, the “집들이 (Jibdeuri) by LG” event promises a spectacular lineup, bringing a Korean-style home right to the heart of Bangkok. Attendees will have the opportunity to step inside and discover how LG's innovations naturally come to life within a real home setting through an array of exclusive, interactive activities designed to show the genuine comfort and value each product brings to everyday living. Furthermore, LG is offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance for lucky winners to join a highly exclusive activity, bringing fans closer than ever to the two Asian K-pop artists to create unforgettable moments. Those interested can stay tuned for the official participation details, to be announced soon across all of LG's online channels.

Get ready to step into “집들이 (Jibdeuri) by LG” and discover a dream home that perfectly matches your personality and lifestyle! Join us at the Glass Elevator Court, 1st Floor, CentralWorld, from June 4 to 9, 2026. Find out more about all the special activities and make sure you're the first to know about and latest updates by following LG Global on Facebook and @lg_thailand on Instagram.