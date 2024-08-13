Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XL7S

Tüm ışıklandırmalar açık halde önden görünüm. Dinamik Piksel Işıklandırma panelinde XBOOM metni gösterilir.
LG XBOOM XL7S, kırmızı-turuncu degrade ışıklandırmalar açık halde sahneye yerleştirilmiştir. Sahne arkasında insanlar müziğin keyfini çıkarır.

Cesur Sesiyle
Eğlencenin Sesini Yükselt

LG XBOOM XL7S ile partiyi bir adım öteye taşıyın.
Devasa ses kapasitesiyle birçok farklı eğlenceye sahip.
LG XBOOM XL7S'in kısa tasarım filmi. Videoyu oynatın.
LG XBOOM XL7S, sonsuz alana yerleştirilmiştir. Duvarda kare ses grafikleri gösterilir. Hoparlörün ortasındaki 8 inçlik dev woofer büyütülerek 250 W sesi vurgular. Woofer'dan ses dalgaları çıkar.
Devasa Woofer

Güçlü Bas için İdeal

LG XBOOM XL7S, 8 inçlik Devasa Woofer'a sahiptir. Kalabalığa derin ve cesur bir ses sunarak daha güçlü bir bas sağlar.
Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu

Düşük Ses Seviyesinde Bile Basları Hissedin

Güçlü basları dilediğiniz zaman duyun. Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu, basta bozulma olmadan dengeli sesin keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar.

*Ses, ses kaynağına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

2,5 İnçlik Kubbe Tweeter

Net Ses Kalitesi

İç ve dış mekanlarda yüksek frekanslı notaları net bir şekilde duyabilirsiniz. Daha iyi ses kalitesi sağlayan iki adet 2,5 inç kubbeli tweeter'a sahiptir.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Hoparlörün önden görünümü. Işığın her bölümü ile ilgili bilgileri gösteren bir çizgi bulunur. Üstte ve altta çift flaşlı ışık. Ortada pembe-mavi degrade renkli halka ışık yanar. Yukarıda, kaktüs karakterini gösteren dinamik piksel ışıklandırması gösterilir.

XBOOM Parti Işıkları

 

Partinizi Büyüleyici Hale Getirin

LG XBOOM Parti Işıkları ile partiyi aydınlatın. Metin veya animasyonlarla, partinizde kalabalığınızı şaşırtacak bir ışık gösterisi oluşturabilirsiniz. Gösterişli çift flaşlı ışıklar kalabalığı büyüleyecek.

Dinamik piksel ışıklandırmanın yakından görünümü. Dans! metni gösterilir. Aşağıda, turuncu renkli halka ışık açıktır. Hoparlörün arkasında insanlar sahilde dans eder.
Dinamik Piksel Işıklandırma

Heyecanınızı Metinlerle İfade Edin

LG XBOOM XL7S ile teknolojik evrimi deneyimleyin. Metni görüntüleyen bir LED panele sahiptir. Mesajınızı XBOOM Uygulaması aracılığıyla yazın.

*IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

Mor gradyan alanına metin yerleştirilmiştir. Aşağıda çapraz siyah renkli bir alan vardır. Hoparlör, dinamik piksel ışıklandırmayı ve çok renkli halka ışığı gösterecek şekilde araya yerleştirilmiştir.
Dinamik Piksel Işıklandırma

Piksel Sanatı, Eğlenceyi Getiriyor

Dinamik Piksel Işıklandırma ayrıca animasyon ön ayarları sunar. LED panelde renkli desenler, görsel ekolayzer(EQ) veya farklı karakterler görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Çok Renkli Halka Işıklandırma

Halka Işık ile daha fazla eğlence

LG XBOOM XL7S, tempoyla uyum sağlayan Çok Renkli Halka Işık gösterisini sunar. Müziğinizle birlikte sergileyeceğiniz ışık dansı, partiye dinamik bir enerji katar.

Parti Işıklarınızı Özelleştirin

Kendi parti ışıklarınızı özelleştirmek için XBOOM uygulamasında Seçimim bölümünü kullanın. Ayrıca animasyonu seçebilir veya eğlenceyi ikiye katlayacak mesajlar yazabilirsiniz.

 

Alt Text

LG XBOOM XL7S'in resimli görüntüleri. Üstte, insanların silüeti gösterilir. Bir kadın teleskopik tutma yeri ve tekerlekler ile hoparlörü rahatlıkla taşır. Hoparlörün ve teleskopik tutma yerinin üstten görünümü. Havuz partisinde eğlenen insanların arkasına, ses grafiklerine sahip iki adet LG XBOOM XL7S yerleştirilmiştir. Hoparlörün arkadan görünümü, kumsalda zıplayan insanlar ve tekerleğin yakından görünümü.

*Gösterilen tüm resimler sadece temsilidir. Gerçek ürün, ürünün geliştirilmesine bağlı olarak değişebilir.
**IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

Şarkı söyleyen kadın.
Mikrofon ve Gitar Girişi

Kendi Konserinizi Düzenleyin

LG XBOOM XL7S ile etkinliğinizi karaokeye çevirebilirsiniz. Mikrofonunuzu takın ve kalbinizden geçen şarkıyı söyleyin. Ayrıca bir gitar bağlayıp kendi akustik konserinizi de verebilirsiniz.

LG XBOOM XL7S ile akustik konser keyfi yaşayan insanlar. Resmin altında gitarlar vardır

Dilediğiniz yere götürün,dilediğiniz zaman keyfini çıkarın

Müziğinizi paylaşmak istediğiniz her yere LG XBOOM XL7S ile gidin. Açık havada uyum sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Bu nedenle, sizinle her yere sorunsuz seyahat eder.

Tutun ve Taşıyın

Teleskopik tutma yeri ve tekerlekler sayesinde LG XBOOM XL7S'i taşımak son derece kolaydır. Ayrıca geriye doğru eğilebildiği için valiz gibi de taşıyabilirsiniz.

IPX4 Suya Dayanıklı

LG XBOOM XL7S, IPX4 Suya Dayanıklılık sınıfına uygundur. Su sıçramalarına karşı dayanıklıdır.

*IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

18 Saat Pil Ömrü

LG XBOOM XL7S, uzun pil ömrü sayesinde dilediğiniz zaman müzik dinlemenize olanak tanır.

*%50 ses düzeyi ile ışıklandırma olmadan 18 saatlik pil ömrünü kullanımı, ayarlara ve çevre koşullarına göre değişiklik gösterir.

Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    250 W

EQ

  • Ses Genişletme (Sound Boost)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Kişisel EQ(App)

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • SBC

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • AC Adaptör Jakı

    Evet

PIL

  • Pil Şarj Süresi

    3.5

  • Pil Ömrü (saat)

    20

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    65 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.5 W

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (İkili Mod)

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu Mod)

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IPX4

  • Pil Göstergesi

    Evet

  • Güvenlik kilidi

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Hoparlör

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Karton Kutu

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

HOPARLÖR

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    8" x 1

  • Tweeter Ünitesi Boyutu

    2.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Ünite Tipi

    Cone

AĞIRLIK

  • Net Ağırlık

    15,5 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    18,5 kg

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • AC Adaptör

    Evet

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

