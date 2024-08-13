Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED Sinema Satiş Noktalari QNED Mini LED'inizi SeÇin
Ekranın sağ üst köşesinden büyük bir gezegenin göründüğü bir uzay sahnesi.

QNED Sinema.
Nefes Kesen Performans.

LG QNED Mini LED ile kuracağınız mükemmel ev sinemasında muhteşem film gecelerine hazır olun.

Benzersiz Teknolojiye Sahip LCD TV'ler.

LG QNED Mini LED, Mini LED'leri Quantum Dot ve NanoCell teknolojileriyle yenilikçi, endüstri lideri bir ekranda bir araya getirir. Bu teknolojilerin bir araya gelmesi, olağanüstü bir sinema deneyimi için daha koyu siyahlar ve daha canlı renklerle yüksek bir görüntü kalitesi sunar.

Mini LED'lerden yukarı doğru yayılan ışık hüzmeleri ile, ışığı filtreleyerek birden çok canlı renge dönüştüren NanoCell Plus ve Quantum Dot teknolojisinin birleşmesini gösteren video.

Gişe Rekorları Kıran Bir Ekran.

LG QNED Mini LED ile en sevdiğiniz filmler evinize gelsin. Yenilikçi ekran ve Ultra Geniş Ekran, en sevdiğiniz içerikleri zengin renkler ve inanılmaz ayrıntılarla sunarak gerçek anlamda nefes kesen bir izleme deneyimi yaşatır.

Karanlık bir odada duvara monte edilmiş geniş ekran TV. Sahnede, zırh giyen iki karakterin arkadan görüntüsü gösterilir.

Her Sahnede Eksiksiz Renk Kalitesi.

LG QNED Mini LED, ekranın tam parlaklık aralığını kapsayan 3D renk alanında renkleri en karanlık sahnelerden en parlak anlara kadar canlı ve doğru bir şekilde üretir. Böylelikle, izlediğiniz filmin türü ne olursa olsun, kaliteden ödün vermeyen bir deneyim yaşayabilirsiniz.

Kurak bir gezegende kraterin üzerinde süzülen uzay gemisinin görüntüsü. Ekran soldan sağa kaydırıldığında, LG QNED Mini LED ile standart bir LCD ekrandaki renk farkı gösterilir.
Renk hacmi spektrumlarının yan yana diyagramları. Renklerin üst kenarlara ulaşamadığı sol tarafta %70 gösterilir. Renklerin her yönden kenarların dışına kadar ulaştığı sağ tarafta %100 gösterilir.

*Ekran Renk Gamı Hacmi (CGV), Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 renk boşluğunun CGV değerine eşit veya bu değerin üzerindedir.
*%70 Renk Hacmi, LG'nin NanoCell Teknolojisine sahip olmayan UHD televizyon anlamına gelir.
*Standart ifadesi, LG'nin NanoCell Teknolojisine sahip olmayan UHD televizyon anlamına gelir.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Karanlık Sahnelerde Hiçbir Ayrıntıyı Kaçırmayın.

Full Array Karartma özelliğine ve yaklaşık 2.500 benzersiz karartma bölgesine sahip LG QNED Mini LED, hassas arka ışık kontrolü ile daha koyu siyahlar, daha fazla kontrast ve daha az ışık halkası efekti sunar. Böylelikle, karanlık sahnelerde bile daha zengin ve ayrıntılı bir görüntü elde edersiniz.

Elinde ışık tutan bir adam sahnesini gösteren, duvara monte edilmiş bir TV'nin kaydırılabilir görüntüsü. Sahne, normal boyutlu bir TV ile geniş ekran LG QNED Mini LED TV arasında değişir.
Bir lamba tutan bir adamın olduğu karanlık sahne. Sol alttaki bölüm, standart TV'deki görüntüyü ışık halkasıyla ve daha az net renklerle, geniş ekran ise aynı sahneyi LG QNED Mini LED'de gösterir.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yönetmenin Vizyonunu Deneyimleyin.

FILMMAKER MODE™, orijinal en boy oranlarını, renkleri ve kare hızlarını korurken hareket yumuşatma özelliğini kapatır. Yönetmenin orijinal vizyonunu doğru bir şekilde sunan bu özellik, filmi yapımcının amaçladığı şekilde izlemenizi sağlar.

Videonun Tamamini Izleyin

Christopher Nolan bir sinema salonunda röportaj veriyor.

Dolby Vision IQ ve Dolby Atmos

Dolby'yi en Iyi Şekilde Görün ve Duyun.

LG QNED Mini LED'ler, Dolby'nin en son çözümleriyle birlikte sunulur. Dolby Vision IQ, içerik türüne ve ortama göre görüntü kalitesini optimize etmek için meta verileri ve TV'lerin yerleşik ışık sensörlerini kullanırken, Dolby Atmos aynı anda çok boyutlu ses kalitesi sunar. Daha gerçekçi bir film deneyimi sunan güçlü bir kombinasyondur.

Bir adam ve çocuk kanepede yan yana oturarak geniş düz ekran televizyonda film izler. Ekranda, siyah bir arka planın önünde duran animasyonlu bir karakter gösterilir.

HDR 10 Pro

Baştan Sona Dinamik Performans.

LG'nin kendine ait dinamik aralık teknolojisi HDR 10 Pro, renk kalitesini artırmak, en küçük detayları bile ortaya çıkarmak ve her görüntüye gerçekçi bir netlik getirmek üzere parlaklığı ayarlar ve normal HDR içeriğini yoğunlaştırır. Artık tüm favori filmleriniz ve dizileriniz baştan sona daha canlı olacak.

Turuncu bir gün batımının önünde, altında nehir olan büyük bir uçurumun görüntüsü. Görüntü, solda HDR'de, sağda ise HDR 10 Pro'da daha ayrıntılı olarak gösterilir.

LG TV giriş görüntüsünü işledikten sonra üretilen görüntüyü gösteren HDR 10 Pro yapısal süreci.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Otomatik Kalibrasyon

Deneyiminizi Kendinize Göre Ayarlayın.

Otomatik Kalibrasyon, uzmanların LG QNED Mini LED'lerde hızlı kalibrasyon yapmasına olanak tanıyan yüksek seviyeli donanım ayarını destekler. Bu da TV'nin optimum görüntü doğruluğu sağlayacak şekilde ayarlanabilmesini sağlar ve olası parlaklık sapmalarını önlemeye yardımcı olarak uzmanları bile tatmin edecek yüksek kaliteli bir görüntü sunar.

Çalışma odasındaki bir mühendis, monitörde görüntülenen bir görüntüyü ayarlamak için denetleyiciyi kullanıyor.

OTT Hizmetleri

Sevdiğiniz Tüm Içeriklere Dilediğinizde Ulaşın.

QNED Mini LED TV'ler Netflix, Amazon Prime Video ve Apple TV'yi destekler. Artık olağanüstü görüntü kalitesi ve büyüleyici sesle en sevdiğiniz filmlerin, TV programlarının ve belgesellerin keyfini çıkarabilirsiniz.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video ve Apple TV logosu aynı hizada yatay olarak sıralanmıştır. Logoların altında Amazon Original'dan Borat Subsequent Movie Film, Netflix'ten La Casa de Papel ve Apple TV'den Greyhound afişleri aynı hizada yatay olarak sıralanmıştır.

*Netflix üyeliği gereklidir.
*Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar, Amazon.com Inc.'in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır. Amazon Prime üyeliği ve/veya Prime Video ücretleri geçerlidir. Ayrıntılar için primevideo.com/terms adresine bakın.
*Apple TV+ için abonelik gereklidir. Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.
*Desteklenen hizmet ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir.

Qned'inizi SeÇin

Satış noktaları ve NANOCELL serisi düğmeleri yerleştirilmiştir.