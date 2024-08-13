Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
QNED Tasarim Satiş Noktalari QNED Mini LED'İNİZİ SEÇİN
Gri bir duvara monte edilmiş LG QNED Mini LED TV. Ekranda yeşil, mavi ve kırmızının farklı tonlarında büyük bitki yapraklarının yakından görünümü gösterilir.

Nefes Kesen Bir Manzara.

Hem açıkken hem de kapalıyken çarpıcı görünen bir TV ile kendinizi içeriklere daha çok kaptırın ve yaşam alanınızı güzelleştirin.

Şık Bir Görünüm Için Şık Tasarım.

LG QNED Mini LED, nefes kesen bir görüntü sunacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Süper ince tasarımıyla duvara montaj için optimize edilen en büyük 86 inç Ultra Geniş Ekran TV'miz bile, neredeyse duvara sıfır asılarak evinizin içini bir sanat eserine dönüştürür.

Modern iç mekanlarda duvara monte edilmiş geniş bir düz ekran TV'nin iki görüntüsü. Ekranlarda doğa manzaraları gösterilir.

*Kurulum ortamına bağlı olarak televizyon ile duvar arasında hafif bir boşluk kalabilir.

Hem Içi Hem de Dışı Incelikle Tasarlanmıştır.

LG QNED Mini LED ekranının farklı öğelerini gösteren video.

*Gerçek ürün farklı olabilir.
*Hoparlörler ayrı satılır.

Her Yönden Sinematik.

LG QNED Mini LED'in Sinema Ekranı, olağanüstü büyüleyici bir deneyim için tasarlanmıştır. Ultra geniş, minimal çerçeveli ekran, nefes kesen bir görüntüleme deneyimi için içeriğinizi en üst düzeye çıkarır.

Yerden tavana kadar uzanan pencerelerin önünde duvara monte edilmiş geniş düz ekran TV. Televizyonun önündeki sehpanın üzerinde küçük bir bitki durur.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

LG QNED Mini LED TV Ile Çalışma Rutininizi Değiştirin.

Farklı durumlarda kullanılan LG QNED Mini LED TV'nin üç görüntüsü. Yukarıdan aşağıya: çevrimiçi derste, sanal bir toplantıda ve bir ev partisinde.

LG QNED Mini LED TV Ile iş Akışınızı Geliştirin.

Farklı durumlarda kullanılan LG QNED Mini LED TV'nin üç görüntüsü. Yukarıdan aşağıya: çevrimiçi derste, sanal bir toplantıda ve bir ev partisinde.

LG QNED Mini LED TV Ile Eğlencenize Şıklık Katın.

Farklı durumlarda kullanılan LG QNED Mini LED TV'nin üç görüntüsü. Yukarıdan aşağıya: çevrimiçi derste, sanal bir toplantıda ve bir ev partisinde.

QNED'İNİZİ SEÇİN

