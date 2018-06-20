We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EXCLUSIVE BTS CONTENT AVAILABLE ONLY ON LG SMARTPHONES
Fans of international K-Pop megagroup BTS will welcome LG’s announcement that BTS-themed content is available exclusively on LG smartphones. This content is the latest in LG’s ongoing collaboration with BTS, the hottest K-Pop group today.
Owners of 2017 and 2018 LG smartphone models can download the BTS Value Pack via LG SmartWorld. Once downloaded, fans get access to seven themes, one for each member of BTS. Each theme completely transforms the UI including home screens, menus, dialing screens, among others.
The BTS Value Pack can be downloaded from the LG SmartWorld app, available on Google Play.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/gb/en/about-lg/press-media/exclusive-bts-content-available-only-on-lg-smartphones.html isCopied
paste