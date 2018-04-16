LG IS BRINGING FOOTBALL HOME TO THE STREETS OF WEMBLEY WITH BUMPER HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY

16th April, London: LG Electronics (LG), Official Partner of the England men’s teams and Wembley Stadium connected by EE, is giving away a bumper package of the ultimate home entertainment products to residents of one lucky street with ‘Wembley’ in its name so that they can Live The Game this summer. Wembley Stadium is the home of English football, but not everyone is able to cheer on the England team in person – most people have enjoyed their favourite England football moments from the comfort of their own living rooms.

In Brazil, it is estimated that 10,000 England fans made the trip while over 20 million watched the action from home*. To celebrate the summer of football, LG will be surprising the residents of one street and bringing Wembley to them with a surprise visit from an England legend who will be gifting them with LG Home Entertainment products including OLED and Super UHD TV’s, SoundBars and ThinQ AI Speaker. Residents of qualifying streets are urged to get in touch with LG explaining why they deserve to win simply by describing their favourite England football moment.

Across the nation, many cities and towns include streets that share their namesake with the iconic Wembley Stadium – from Wembley Road in Manchester to Wembley Street in Swindon. As the official digital screen partner of the England men’s teams, LG will transform one of these streets into a football destination – providing residents with top of the range technology to enable them to really Live The Game this summer.

LG brings fans closer to the action with a line-up of top of the range home entertainment products, including OLED TV’s, Super UHD TVs and SoundBars. LG is a pioneer of OLED display technology, achieving perfect blacks, more lifelike image and an expanded colour palette within an ultra-seek shell.

This year’s range of LG OLED TVs include Dolby Atmos and LG's α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor. LG’s AI-enabled SUPER UHD TVs offer the most advanced LCD picture quality ever with deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate colours from the widest viewing angles.

LG Electronics UK Marketing Director, Carolyn Anderson, said: “This is a big year for football and with LG’s outstanding line-up of home entertainment products, including award winning OLED TVs, Super UHD TVs and SoundBars tuned by Meridian, we are continuing to make it possible for anyone to really live the game from the comfort of their own home. Through our partnership with The FA we have already started kitting out Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park with our very best products, and now it’s our chance to do that for one of the other streets with Wembley in its name.”

Qualifying residents should email lgukpress@lg-one.com, providing their name, address and post code, telephone number and their favourite England football moment.

*Source: BARB data, Football Economics analysis, June 2016

