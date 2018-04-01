LG LAUNCHES THE LG TWINWASH™ FOOTBALL CHALLENGE IN COLLABORATION WITH THE NATIONAL SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

LONDON — LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances, is helping children under 16 get back on the pitch and enjoy sports with the nationwide launch of the LG TWINWASH™ Football Challenge.

Together with the National Schools Partnership (NSP), LG is challenging local schools and football teams to forget the mud and enjoy the game. Parents, teacher and coaches of teams are tasked with submitting a match report and photo of their ‘victory kits’ to NSP – with the team with the muddiest kit and evidence of having had the most fun winning the ultimate inspiration to enhance their game.

As an Official Partner of Emirates FA Cup, LG Electronics will award the winning entry the new Nike football kit for their team and the chance to lift the Emirates FA Cup. The runners up will also receive a brand-new football kit to wear with pride.

The LG TWINWash™ Football Challenge is raising awareness of LG’s innovative TWINWash™ washing machine, which washes two loads at the same time and uses revolutionary TurboWash™ technology to remove even the toughest of stains in the fastest cycle times*. Teams have until Friday, 6th April, to submit their photos of their muddiest kits in all their glory to be in with a chance of winning a visit from the Emirates FA Cup and a new football kit for their team.

Carolyn Anderson, LG Electronics UK Marketing Director, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the LG TWINWash™ Football Challenge with the National Schools Partnership, as part of LG’s vision of providing innovation for a better life.”

She continued, “LG TWINWash™ is designed to offer convenience and time, energy and cost efficiency to help families spend less time on household chores and more time doing what they love. With the launch of the LG TWINWash™ Football Challenge, we hope to encourage as many children as possible to get active and enjoy the game, without them or their parents worrying about the mud. As an Official Partner of the FA, we’re pleased to be leveraging the partnership to offer teams the ultimate prize, celebrating their glory with a visit from the official Emirates FA Cup to their local region”

As well as the ability to wash two loads simultaneously, LG’s innovative TWINWash™ also features 6 Motion technology which combines up to six different wash motions for hard-earned grass and mud marks – saving time and leaving no reason to stay off the pitch and out of the game.

For details on how to enter, visit: https://nationalschoolspartnership.com/initiatives/lg-twinwash-football-challenge/.

To find out more about LG TWINWash™, visit http://www.lg.com/uk/twinwash-washing-machines.

*TurboWash™ technology: LG’s revolutionary TurboWash™ technology offers the industry’s fastest cycle times by saving you 20 minutes on each cycle.

# # #

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions and air quality systems. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, built-in appliances, air conditioners, air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Media Contact:

LG-One

Lidya Gumus

0207 413 3000

lgukpress@lg-one.com