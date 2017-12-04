LG UNVEILS ‘ECO-CITY’ GARDEN FOR RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2018

London, 04 December 2017 – LG Electronics has partnered with landscape architect Hay Joung Hwang to create the ‘Eco-City’ show garden for the upcoming Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show 2018. The garden, which reimagines inner-city living and aligns with LG’s commitment to ‘Innovation for a Better Life’, aims to help combat air-pollution and improve well-being.

Hay’s design utilizes innovative technology to address environmental issues posed by contemporary lifestyles. With over 50,000 people dying from pollution in the UK every year, the LG Eco-City garden aims to reduce pollution through the use of specially selected trees, plants and shrubs, and provides a replicable blueprint for inner-city high rises.

The garden will be both self-sufficient and energy efficient. The latest aquaponics systems will be used to provide nutrients from fish waste to nourish a vertical vegetable and herb farm, and new solar technologies will replace conventional building materials to power LED lighting that creates the perfect conditions to help vegetables and herbs grow.

Landscape architect Hay Joung Hwang said, “As the populations of our cities increase, and more and more high-rises are built, air and noise pollution also worsens. My design provides a vision for sustainable, eco-city living, providing green space that can be replicated vertically in these high rises. It provides a living environment that

increases people’s well-being, as well as directly addressing the issues of air-pollution. LG truly believes that innovation can have a positive impact on our lives, so it’s a pleasure to be working with them again this year.”

Hay’s design shows how a spacious terrace area seamlessly connects with a beautifully-designed kitchen space with the very best built-in kitchen appliances from LG. The garden also incorporates a relaxing seating area, incorporating running water features that filter out noise pollution and immersive digital art showcased through the true-to-life colours and perfect blacks of an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV – LG’s thinnest ever television.

Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director at LG Electronics UK said, “It’s a pleasure to be returning to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018, with a garden that showcases how technological and horticultural innovation can combine to create a new way of living in our cities.”

The living area on the garden terrace will feature the latest technology in surfacing materials provided by LG Hausys, another division of the LG Group that has come on board this year. Among these, HI-MACS®, is a Solid Surface material that can be moulded into any shape which

is widely used for architectural and interior applications, for its simple contemporary aesthetic, but at the same time has an extremely high performance, UV resistance and seamless finish.

Another partner new on board this year is Boffi, the Italian high-end manufacturer specialising in kitchens, bathrooms and storage systems. The LG Eco-City garden will showcase the iconic

Salinas kitchen by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, together with custom-made Boffi tall units in wood. With a particular focus on sustainability, Patricia Urquiola collaborated with Boffi’s R&D team to find a wide array of unique finishes for both worktops and doors. The kitchen therefore has an organic look thanks to beautiful metallic finishes (copper, brass, zinc and aluminium), large stone sinks and worktops in natural lava stone featuring an original geometric pattern made of fine glass powder from old PC and TV monitors, fused at 1000°C.

