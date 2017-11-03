LG SIGNS MULTI-MILLION SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH THE FA

Partnership across the Emirates FA Cup, Wembley Stadium connected by EE, England men’s teams and St George’s Park will run through until 2020

03.11.2017, London: Global consumer electronics manufacturer, LG Electronics (LG), today announced it has agreed a three-year partnership with The FA. The agreement will span across the Emirates FA Cup, Wembley Stadium connected by EE, England men’s teams and St George’s Park.

The partnership will bring together a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics with the governing body of English Football, across its leading properties.

Under the agreement, LG will benefit from premium brand exposure across all rounds of the Emirates FA Cup, which is distributed in over 150 countries and with a domestic audience of over 27 million last season. As the world’s leading manufacturer of premium TVs and with a range of TVs that include OLED and IPS 4K Nano Cell technologies, LG brings fans closer to action through delivery of outstanding picture quality.

In recognition of Wembley Stadium being one of the greatest venues for sport and entertainment in the UK, LG will showcase its ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE range of home entertainment and home appliance products within Club Wembley.

LG will also be the official digital screen partner of the England men’s teams, supplying digital screens at Wembley Stadium as well as at its premier training facility, St George’s Park.

The terms of the agreement were formalised today and commenting on the partnership, LG Electronics UK Marketing Director, Carolyn Anderson, said: “We are really excited to have secured exclusive rights with The FA in a partnership that we believe will be a collaborative effort across the next three years. LG is a leading innovator in technology and we look forward to working with The FA to support its grassroots network, as well as equipping Wembley Stadium with the best products to cement its status as the leading sport and entertainment venue.”

Mark Bullingham, FA Group Commercial & Marketing Director, said: “Our partnership with LG Electronics will help us to transform our technology at both St George’s Park and Wembley Stadium to benefit both fans and players. We spoke to all of the brands in the sector and were blown away by LG’s technology, which will help us to reinforce Wembley Stadium as the leading venue in the country for sports and entertainment events.”

