LG LAUNCHES IF AWARD-WINNING-MONITOR

Berkshire, UK, 28th October - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the UK launch of its iF Award-winning 22" widescreen monitor, the W2284F. Winner of the iF Product Design Award 2008, this sleek monitor is an outstanding example of design perfection, with the technical quality and high-end specifications to match.
LG's dedication to design is reflected through various elements of the W2284F, from the glossy black finish that encases it to the soft blue power button beneath the screen that was inspired by a drop of morning dew. Equipped with a 30,000:1 DFC (Digital Fine Contrast ratio), it produces crisp, clear and vibrant images that bring the screen to life, perfect for watching action-packed films and games.
Fiona Landsberg, IT marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, "As technology develops, consumers are becoming more demanding and are not willing to compromise on design or quality. With the iF seal of approval, the W2284F's aesthetics and advanced specifications make it the ideal option for design-led consumers that want a sophisticated monitor for their PC."
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, the W2284F has the very best image definition and colour reproduction available today. When set to 'Movie Mode', a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 30,000:1, creating some of the most life-like images experienced on a PC. In addition, its 2ms response time (grey-to-grey) means that ghosting, blurring or tearing on the screen is virtually a thing of the past - making it the ideal monitor for playing high-octane games and watching films on.
Key specifications of the W2284F monitor:
- DFC: 30,000:1
- 2ms response time (grey-to-grey)
- High resolution: 1680 x 1050
- Brightness: 300 nits
- 160 degree viewing angle and 16.7cd/m
