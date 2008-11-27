LG's LIGHTING UP LONDON's SKYLINE THIS NEW YEAR's EVE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 27 November, 2008 - LG Electronics today announces its proud sponsorship of London's 2008 New Year's Eve fireworks display which is to be aired on BBC One. Backed by the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, the display is guaranteed to set the city alight as LG reminds London that you can't beat a big celebration to make you feel that Life's Good.
The display will be televised across the globe, from the USA and China to Russia and Brazil, and will aim to promote the capital as the No 1 destination for visitors and business travellers.
Taking place from The London Eye's location, this international display is being created by renowned pyrotechnician Christophe Berthonneau and will feature an incredible sequence of fireworks, never before seen in the UK.
"We will be using LG technology to significantly enhance the experience on the night and ensure that London's New Year celebrations become a global talking point" says Andrew Warner, marketing director, LG Electronics UK and Ireland. "The New Year countdown is a moment of optimism - when people forget the troubles of last year and celebrate the next. London is a truly global, cosmopolitan city, providing the perfect location for this exciting spectacle. The sponsorship coincides with the first ever LG global brand campaign and is a perfect fit with our brand's philosophy of Life's Good."
The midnight fireworks display is set to attract large crowds and designated viewing areas will add a special musical soundtrack by BBC Radio One in the hours leading up to midnight.
The Mayor said: 'London has some of the best bars, restaurants and hotels in the world. I can think of no better city to spend New Year's Eve and these fireworks will remind Britain and the world of the joys and charms of this city all year round. I'm particularly keen to remind the global business elite that London offers them unique opportunities and an inimitable lifestyle. Even these tough economic times cannot detract from the wealth of architecture, culture, gastronomy and people which make London the best city in the world to work, rest and play.'
The sponsorship of the fireworks is aimed at building a greater emotional connection to the LG brand globally as millions of eyes watch the capital celebrate the strike of twelve. It comes hot on the heels of LG's recent LG Arena and London Freeze sponsorships in the UK, all of which are helping to move the brand from being purely a product-driven organisation to one that brings memorable experiences to consumer's lives.
