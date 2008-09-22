LG LAUNCHES 22" WEBCAM MONITOR IN THE UK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 22 September, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces the UK launch of the W2271TC, its sleek new 22" monitor with in-built webcam, microphone and speakers. Boasting a 20,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast (DFC) ratio, this latest monitor from LG offers users an enhanced viewing experience with clear, sharp images.
Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, "We have seen a growth in consumer demand for high spec monitors that combine excellent image clarity with innovative features. Our new W2271TC monitor not only has a high 20,000:1 DFC ratio, making it ideal for film and gaming fans, but also comes equipped with an integrated webcam."
"Whether it's for video conferencing, live video messenger or Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), the W2271TC is ideal for use in both the office and home. This affordable monitor is perfect for students who want to keep in touch with their friends and family without running up large phone bills or simply for having inter-office status meetings."
The W2271TC is packed full of features such as video recording, image capturing and zooming capabilities. With the option to choose from a variety of frames, moving image effects and face tracking, editing your images and videos has never been so much fun. Additionally, users can tilt the screen to ensure that it's positioned at the best possible angle for optimal viewing.
The slim line W2271TC has a black glossy frame and electric blue power button that will add zest to any room. With its in-built webcam, this chic monitor eradicates the need to purchase and install a separate camera, allowing users to keep their desktop high-tech and wire-free.
Key specifications of the W2271TC monitor:
- DFC ratio: 20,000:1
- 5ms response time
- High resolution: 1680 x 1050
- Brightness: 300 nits
- 170 degree viewing angle
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 06657.KS) is the global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 72,000 people working in over 120 operations including 80 subsidiaries around the world. Comprised of four business units: Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with global sales at USD 34.7 billion (consolidated USD 43.4 billion) as of 2005, LG Electronics is the world's leading provider of CDMA handsets, residential air conditioners, plasma panels, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre system. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
LG Electronics Mobile Communication Company is a leading producer of mobile handsets. LG creates handsets that provide optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. With advanced wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share globally. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
