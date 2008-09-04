LG UNVEILS WORLD FIRST FULL TOUCHSCREEN 8 MEGAPIXEL CAMERA PHONE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG-KC910 to include Dolby Mobile for Music, Assisted GPS and Wi-Fi
Berkshire, UK, 04 September, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today unveils the LG-KC910, the first 8 megapixel multimedia phone with a full touchscreen interface. It boasts top-of-the-range camera capabilities, the latest multimedia features and at just 13.95 mm thick, it's the slimmest 8 megapixel camera phone on the market.
"The LG-KC910 follows the success of the LG Viewty, the brand's multi million selling camera phone. LG has once again combined a high-end camera with a full size touchscreen interface to provide the ultimate multimedia experience - in yet another world first device," said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "According to our customers, touchscreen is essential for fully utilising high-end multimedia features and the LG-KC910's interface has been developed to meet these requirements."
The LG-KC910 is also the first handset to include Dolby Mobile, an integrated suite of audio processing technologies which brings clean, powerful bass to the music listening experience.
Similarly to the LG Viewty, the LG-KC910 has exceptional camera features, such as Schneider-Kreuznach certified optics, xenon flash, image stabiliser, auto-focus, manual focus, Face Tracking, Smile Shot and blink detection. It can record video from 5 frames per second (FPS) up to 120 FPS, allowing it to record in both slow and fast motion. It also plays DivX and Xvid movies straight out of the box, without the need for additional encoding.
The LG-KC910 has Assisted GPS-enabled navigation and an embedded GPS receiver, giving users the ability to geo-tag photos for later plotting on an interactive map. It also has a Jogging Buddy program that uses GPS technology to help track workouts, a feature sure to please exercise enthusiasts.
The handset's comprehensive feature set includes: a customisable interface and compatibility with 3G HSDPA networks for connections up to 7.2Mbps and Wi-Fi for faster internet access.
The LG-KC910 will be available in the UK in October.
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in 114 operations including 82 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
LG Electronics Mobile Communication Company is a leading producer of mobile handsets. LG creates handsets that provide optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. With advanced wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share globally. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For further information please contact:
Gemma Barford / Ashley Scott
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0) 20 7386 1564
Sarah Brambley
LG Electronics Inc.
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0)1753 491 628