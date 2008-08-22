LG LAUNCHES THE KC550 PINK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 18 August, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces the launch of the LG-KC550 'Pink', exclusively with The Carphone Warehouse.
The LG-KC550 'Pink' includes all of the high-spec features boasted by the original handset, including a five megapixel camera with Schneider-Kreuznach certified lens, dedicated camera button, advanced image stabiliser, 2.4"-wide LCD screen, accelerometer and 30fps video encoding/decoding.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing, LG Electronics, says, "The LG-KC550 is already the most affordable five megapixel camera phone on the market and the new 'Pink' variant makes a great addition to our prepay portfolio"
The LG-KC550 'Pink' is available on prepay for 99 pounds exclusively from The Carphone Warehouse.
--END--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading producer of UMTS (WCDMA), CDMA and GSM handsets. LG draws upon its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities to create a higher quality mobile environment for its customers around the world. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the global mobile industry. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Gemma Barford / George Griffiths / Ashley Scott
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0) 20 7386 1564
Sarah Brambley
LG Electronics Inc.
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0)1753 491 628