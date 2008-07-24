LG LAUNCHES KT520

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 24 July, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces the UK launch of the KT520, a stylish prepay mobile handset.
Boasting easy-to-use functionality, the KT520 is a slider handset packed full of features including a 3.2 megapixel camera, complete with autofocus, MP3 player, GPRS and Bluetooth. With ample internal storage (45 MB) and the ability to store an additional 35MB via a MicroSD card, users can load and listen to all of their favourite songs, as well as save a multitude of photos.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing, LG Electronics says, "While there is major consumer demand for premium handsets such as the LG Secret, there are still many people out there who opt for a phone with basic functionality. Following the launch of the KC550 last month, the KT520 is a fantastic addition to our pre-pay portfolio, offering customers a stylish slider handset that not only looks great but has a straightforward menu structure with impressive features."
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading producer of UMTS (WCDMA), CDMA and GSM handsets. LG draws upon its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities to create a higher quality mobile environment for its customers around the world. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the global mobile industry. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
