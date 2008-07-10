1,000 POUND KITCHEN INVESTMENT GIVES 10,000 POUND RETURN

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Love, care and LG appliances make for a more valuable home
London, UK, 9 July 2008 - For those wanting to put their house up for sale but are concerned that the slowing market could mean slashing the asking price, a recent experiment provides hope. During a one day makeover, which involved only superficial changes, and coordinating LG's kitchen appliances*, the return on the investment of approximately 1,000 pound increased by more than ten times proving that sellers needn't spend a great deal of time and money to dramatically improve the attractiveness of their home.
Working in conjunction with Bushells estate agents, LG revamped the kitchen of a home currently on the market in order to demonstrate how much LG's high-end stylish appliances really do matter when it comes to selling a property.
Kate Rossi, sales manager at Bushells, says, "With properties for sale currently outnumbering buyers, sellers need to do everything they can to make their properties as saleable as possible. But most importantly, they need to do this without spending more than they'll get back in the sale price".
"One of the main trends in today's homes is geared around the kitchen as the heart of any home. Therefore it is one of the most important facets in helping to reach the top end of any valuation. In its original state, the kitchen was rather outdated, largely due to the appliances. Since the new matching LG products have been put in and it has been redecorated, the whole look and feel of the kitchen has improved enormously - this has had a hugely positive effect on the saleability of the property".
This one day makeover proves that domestic appliances add considerable value to your home and that it is definitely worth investing in your kitchen before sale if you want to minimise the amount of time your property spends on the market and maximise your profit margin.
Simona Allan, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, "By investing in LG's premium appliances, you not only buy products with smart technology and stylish design, you also increase the saleability of your property and add value to it. This project demonstrates the wow factor that matching appliances have on the kitchen and reinforces the importance of design as an integral part in the development process for all LG products".
--Ends--
Notes to editors
*Products
Combination refrigerator GR419BSCA
The bottom mount refrigerator is a stylish product for those with limited space. With an 'A' energy rating its intelligent design creates a stylish exterior and spacious interior. The Moist Balance Crisper ensures food is stored at optimal temperature and moisture, staying fresher for longer. Additionally the latest antibacterial Bioshield technology keeps bacteria at bay.
Steam Direct Drive washing machine WM14445FDS
The Steam Direct Drive is the first range of washing machines that uses steam to clean garments. Its Dual Spray system sprays hot steam and water onto fabrics improving washing performance and eliminating allergens. It is rated A++ for energy efficiency meaning that it uses 35 per cent less water and 21 per cent less energy than traditional A rated machines. The range boasts time saving features, including a 20-minute Refresh programme and is available in 7kg, 8kg and 9kg drum capacities.
** The Steam Direct Drive has been rated A++ for energy efficiency by the Energy Savings Trust, using 35 per cent less water and 21 per cent less energy than traditional A rated machines
SolarCUBE light oven MP9287NL
The SolarCUBE is an all-in-one oven that integrates both microwave and grill functions. The SolarCUBE oven can cook up to four times faster than a conventional oven, using a combination of four heat sources, including a halogen light. Resultant dishes are crispy on the outside, whilst remaining moist and tender on the inside.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.5 billion -- LG Electronics is the world's largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Carly Pearson / Helen Bloxham
Firefly Communications
lgwhitegoods@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1499