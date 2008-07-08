LG TOUGHENS UP WITH ITS NEW HARD GLASS MONITORS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New L42PP series able to withstand balls of steel
Berkshire, UK, 08 July, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today unveils two of its most durably-designed monitors to date. Protected with an extra-thick, hard-glass screen, the L42PP series has been designed specifically for usage in high traffic settings such as public libraries, schools, internet cafes and airports.
So what makes this monitor so tough? The tempered glass which covers the LCD panel has a 7H hardness rating whereas most monitors have an acrylic material with a hardness level of 2H or less. During testing, the LG team dropped a 1.2lbs steel ball onto the L42PP's glass surface and it remained unscathed, just going to prove the level of abuse these monitors can withstand.
Fiona Landsberg, IT marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, "Computer equipment is a vital resource for education, so it is important to introduce technologies that are designed with younger audiences in mind. The L1942PP and L1742PP are the perfect options for school environments in that they offer a tougher screen which helps withstand the rigours of the classroom, such as children prodding or accidentally knocking the screen in a moment of excitement."
"Similarly, these new monitors are ideal for public places such as internet cafes and libraries where computers are used by numerous people each day. The extra-thick glass used on the L42PP range protects the screen from those everyday knocks, so organisations don't need to endure the cost of replacing their monitors so often."
The L1942PP and the L1742PP have a 19" and 17" screen respectively and an aspect ratio of 5:4. In addition, the L42PP range boasts the latest screen technology with an 8,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast ratio (DFC) and a 5ms grey-to-grey response time.
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, these new monitors have the very best image definition and colour reproduction available. When set to "Movie Mode", a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 8,000:1, creating some of the most life-like images experienced on a PC.
Key specifications of the L1942PP monitor:
- DFC: 8,000:1
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- 5ms grey-to-grey response time
- High resolution: 1280 x 1024
- Brightness: 300 nits
- Pivot stand - 30 degree tilt, 90 degree rotation
- 170 degree viewing angle and 16.7cd/m (L1954PP)
- 160 degree viewing angle and 16.2cd/m (L1754PP)
