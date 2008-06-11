LG CAPTURES THE MOMENT WITH THE NEW LG-KC550

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Affordable five megapixel camera phone now available in the UK
Berkshire, UK, 10 June, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today unveils the pre-pay addition to its camera phone range with the LG KC550, a high-spec handset with a five megapixel camera and Schneider-Kreuznach certified lens.
Perfect for capturing that special moment, the LG KC550 is equipped with exceptional digital camera features which allow users to enjoy the very best viewing experience. It boasts a dedicated camera button that enables users to access the most frequently used camera functions and capture images quickly and easily.
The handset has an advanced image stabiliser, ensuring that images are kept clear even with unsteady hands. These can then be viewed on the handset's impressive 2.4inch-wide LCD screen and its accelerometer feature automatically rotates images vertically or horizontally for optimal viewing.
"We pioneered the camera phone market last year with the launch of the 5-megapixel camera-phone, the LG Viewty. The LG-KC550 extends our camera-phone portfolio offering an affordable, feature-rich device that makes high-spec camera features available to everyone," says John Barton, UK Sales and Marketing Director, LG Mobile. "This handset proves our commitment to constantly bringing innovative, high-tech phones to the market."
With its 30fps video encoding/decoding at D1 (720X480) resolution, users can also enjoy DVD quality movies. Photos, documents and videos can be viewed on a television screen using the handset's TV output.
In addition, the LG-KC550 features a motion controlled gaming function, called "M-Toy", which reacts to the handset's movements. By simply tilting or rotating the handset, users can throw darts, hook a fish or navigate a maze. Gamers can also plug the handset into their TV and use it as a virtual motion controller for a more expressive gaming experience.
The LG-KC550 will be launching in June 2008 and will be available from Phones 4U, Carphone Warehouse and Tesco.
--Ends--
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading producer of UMTS (WCDMA), CDMA and GSM handsets. LG draws upon its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities to create a higher quality mobile environment for its customers around the world. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the global mobile industry. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Gemma Barford / Jon Abbott / Lauren Shilling
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0) 20 7386 1564
Sarah Brambley
LG Electronics Inc.
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0)1753 491 628