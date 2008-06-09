LG HITS THE ROAD TO FIND THE UK's ULTIMATE STYLE ICON

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
London Fashion Week's Andrew Tucker to choose LG's new ad talent
Berkshire, UK, June 9, 2008 - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces the official launch of the LG Style Icon competition - a UK-wide search for the stars of a forthcoming LG advertising campaign.
From Reading to Glasgow, Belfast to Bluewater, the three-month roadshow will visit ten regions across the UK and Ireland, hosting open-call castings to find the most stylish, funky and original looking people to feature in ads to promote the new LG Secret handset.
Entrants will be photographed at each location*, after which their casting shot will be displayed on the LG microsite - www.lgstyleicon.com. A public vote will decide the top five from each region, before an LG panel will select one winner per location to appear on an LG Secret billboard in their home town.
Those who can't make it along to the road show personally can still enter the LG Style Icon competition by visiting www.LGstyleicon.com and uploading their own photo.
Of the ten regional winners, one male and one female will be selected by London Fashion Week talent scout, Andrew Tucker** (who is responsible for mentoring and discovering new designers for the prestigious event) and his panel of judges to star in a national LG advertising campaign. The two grand prize winners will be announced at a special event in September.
"We are looking for people who personify LG Secret's style and distinctive design. I am looking forward to scouting some of the most stylish new talent in the UK to become the stars of this very special LG campaign," Tucker said.
All finalists will receive the ultimate in star treatment, including a five-star VIP weekend in London and a professional photo-shoot for their billboard ad.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing,LG Electronics, says, "This competition provides a fantastic opportunity for people from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to star in their own special LG billboard ad."
The third in LG's series of premium Black Label Series handsets, which includes the LG Chocolate and LG Shine, the LG Secret is the slimmest 5 megapixel camera phone on the market. With its tempered glass LCD and carbon fibre casing, the LG Secret always offers style that lasts.
During the LG roadshow consumers will be able to try out the LG Secret, in addition to a range of LG's style-led, feature rich handsets from their 2008 portfolio, including the KF700, KF600 KF510 and the new KC550.
The LG roadshow will be visiting the following locations throughout the next three months (further details available at www.lgstyleicon.com):
1. Reading, June 7-82. Bluewater, Kent, June 14-15
3. Glasgow, June 21-22
4. Belfast, June 28-29
5. Solihull, July 12-13
6. Sheffield, July 19-20
7. Edinburgh, July 26-27
8. Manchester, August 2-3
9. Cardiff, August 9-10
10. Dublin, August 16-17
--Ends--
* Entrants must 18 years and over to enter the competition.
** Andrew Tucker currently writes for numerous British newspapers and international publications. In addition to his journalistic work, he is the author of five books on fashion, both historical and contemporary and is the talent scout for London Fashion Week, responsible for mentoring and discovering new designers to add to the growing catwalk schedule. In addition, Andrew also consults on numerous commercial projects, in both the interiors and fashion markets and is Creative Director of Global Color Research, the UK's leading interiors predictor.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
