NUTRITIOUS, HEALTHY MEALS CREATED IN AN INSTANT WITH LG's ALL-IN-ONE SOLARCUBE OVEN

UK, 29 May 2008 - LG Electronics today launches a stylish all-in-one oven that integrates both microwave and grill functions. The SolarCUBE oven can cook nutritious meals up to four times faster than a conventional oven. Enabling families and professionals who want to spend less time in the kitchen providing home cooked healthy meals using half the energy in half the time.
The SolarCUBE oven is unique as it uses a combination of four heat sources including a halogen light. This ensures that the outside is crispy whilst keeping the inside moist and tender, sealing in all the flavours and nutrients.
Zeynep Ucan, marketing manager, LG UK, says, "Consumers not only want high performing appliances, they are also demanding products that look stylish in their kitchens - the SolarCUBE provides that perfect combination of sleek design and fast cooking speeds. Delicious, healthy dishes can now be prepared in a product that consumers can well and truly be proud to show-off."
It has an oven like cavity which even the oddest-shaped dishes can be placed. The three-level rack system also enables consumers to cook several dishes at once. This feature-packed oven is so simple to operate - the attractive, intelligent controls compliment its sleek exterior whilst easily guiding consumers through the many cooking options.
LG's new SolarCUBE is available in black and stainless steel from Comet stores and other leading independent electrical retailers nationwide.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Firefly Communications
Carly Pearson / Helen Bloxham / Lauren Shilling
lgwhitegoods@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1499
LG Electronics
Sarah Brambley
sarah.brambley@lge.com
+44 (0) 1753 491 628
+44 (0) 7793 795 990