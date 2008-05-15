LG LAUNCHES FIRST 9KG STEAM WASHING MACHINE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UK, 14 May 2008 - LG Electronics today introduces a new range of Steam Direct Drive and Direct Drive washing machines with the largest capacity in their class. At 9kg, LG's new washer is the only standard-size model available in the UK to offer both bigger capacity and steam cleaning.
Following 100 per cent customer satisfaction rates on LG's previous Steam Direct Drive and Direct Drive ranges, the new 9kg range has been developed following extensive consumer research*, which revealed that capacity and steam capability are the most appreciated features.
This new range delivers an optimum combination of smart technology and stylish design, perfect for both busy professionals and families who are looking for good washing performance whilst saving time, without compromising on the aesthetic of their homes.
The 9kg washing machines feature an embossed drum which has been designed for optimum fabric care and better washing performance, as well as creating minimal friction to ensure a smooth gentle wash.
Due to the large capacity and deeper drum, consumers can spend less time doing their washing due to the ability to do larger loads. An intelligent washing function detects the exact load weight (from 1kg to 9kg) and automatically determines the programme length and amount of water needed, saving time, energy and water. Over a year, it is estimated to save a whole month?s water and energy - perfect for environmentally aware** families.
"Capacity is becoming one of the most important factors when choosing a new washer," said Simona Allan, Marketing Manager, LG Electronics. "Today, people naturally want to spend less time doing chores and more time with their families and loved ones. LG's new largest capacity steam washer allows them to do just that."
Another feature of this model is LG's world-first steam technology. The innovative Steam RefreshTM function removes wrinkles and odours from clothes in just 20 minutes,using steam rather than water, perfect for busy professionals with no time to spare.
The Steam Direct Drive has been rated A++ for energy efficiency, using 35 per cent less water and 21 per cent less energy than traditional A rated machines.
The Allergy Care Program, which has received British Allergy Foundation seal of
approval, utilises the same steam technology to help eliminate allergens, mites and
even residual detergent, all of which can cause respiratory or skin allergies.
Even with its significant cleaning power, this washer is exceptionally quiet and reliable thanks to LG's patented DirectDriveTM motor. Rather than using belts and pulleys, the motor delivers power directly to the drum, drastically reducing noise and vibration and extending the life of the washer. This also creates a quieter environment so washing can be put on at night.
LG's new Steam Direct Drive range is available from retailers nationwide now, with prices ranging from 599 pounds and 799 pounds (RRP). The finishes available are white for Direct Drive and silver and black for Steam Direct Drive model.
* Details of the consumer research available upon request
** The Steam Direct Drive has been rated A++ for energy efficiency by the Energy Savings Trust, using 35 per cent less water and 21 per cent less energy than traditional A rated machines
