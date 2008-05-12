LG's RECORD BREAKING BLU RAY EXTERNAL DRIVE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG's BE06LU10 is ideal for the home or office, as users can back-up a large number of files, such as photos or company documents, quickly and easily. The external drive is perfect for laptop users or users that have multiple PCs, as they no longer need to go through the process of having to install it to a PC.
They simply plug the drive in via a USB B-type connection and a DC power connector in one easy step.