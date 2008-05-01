LG LAUNCHES THE HIT NEW LCD TV, 'SCARLET'

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra-thin LG Scarlet TV gives viewers ultimate entertainment experience
with elegant design and superior technology
London, 30th April, 2008 --- LG Electronics (LG), a major player in the global flat panel display market, has announced the global launch of its Scarlet TV, one of the world's slimmest LCD TVs.
With a striking, slim silhouette, red-coloured back and round aperture surrounded by LED lights, this intelligent fashion icon sports a design intended to connect with viewers on an emotional level. A soft touch sensor makes even simple tasks like turning the TV on or off more tactile and appealing.
"LG Scarlet TV is designed to appeal to buyers who want a TV with a unique design. With this TV we wanted to create a completely immersive TV watching experience," said Kwan-Sup (KS) Lee, Vice President of LG Digital Display Global Brand Marketing Team. "We draw the eye with our circular accent and we've included a special sound effect that plays when the TV turns on, intended to help viewers transport themselves into a different realm."
The LG Scarlet TV is not, of course, just a pretty face. Equipped with LG's smart and innovative technology, it gives its audience an optimal viewing experience, pulling them away from the real world and drawing them into the fantasy created onscreen.
Intelligent Sensor analyses ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen's brightness to the optimal level for any room at any time of day. By sensing color temperature and illumination of the surrounding environment, the Intelligent Sensor identifies the viewing atmosphere and produces the best color quality to help viewers watch TV comfortably. This has the added benefit of cutting power consumption by as much as 62 percent.
This is not the end; this TV goes even further to ensure that its picture always looks great with exceptional picture tuning functions: AV Mode and Expert Mode.
These controls give viewers the ability to precisely tune their TVs to look perfect in any room and for any image source. The AV Mode optimizes the picture into Cinema Mode, Sports Mode and Game Mode accordingly while the Menu of LG Expert Mode was certificated by the ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) picture quality calibration institution, making it possible for the avid TV enthusiast to finely tune the picture at a professional level.
For the best sound quality, the LG Scarlet TV includes invisible speakers specially tuned by renowned audio expert, Mr. Mark Levinson. By using the TV's entire facade as a resonance board, it gives viewers crisp, rich sound quality without detracting from the TV's overall look.
This unique system further accentuates the beauty of the product, incorporating speaker actuators around the perimeter of the entire bezel, and at the same time, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek, finished look, but also creates a virtual "wall" of sound that enables everyone in a room to enjoy the same incredible sound quality, rather than in just a few sweet spots. What's more, LG's new "Clear Voice" technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.
Its' advanced HD Ready 1080p TruMotion 100Hz technology eliminates motion blur, even during fast-moving action sequences. A 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio means that blacks are darker, whites are brighter and colors are more vibrant, while 24p TruCinema technology shows films in their native 24 frames per second. For better user convenience, the LG Scarlet TV offers FULL HDMI v1.3, USB 2.0, component, D-sub and SCART.
LG Scarlet will be available across Europe from May 2008 onwards.
Specifications
- HD Ready 1080p (1920 x 1080) Resolution
- TruMotion 100Hz (32", 50Hz)
- More than 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
- Intelligent Sensor
- 24p TruCinema
- 4 HDMI (1.3 Deep Color)
- Invisible Speaker
- AV Modes (Cinema, Sports, Game)
- Expert Mode - allowing for extremely fine tuning of picture quality
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in 114 operations including 82 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world's leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com
About LG Electronics Digital Display Company
LG Digital Display Company is a leading producer of LCD and plasma TVs and is one of the world's top makers of plasma modules. While focusing on creating feature-rich TVs, the company is also pursuing stylish designs and pushing technological boundaries to provide a more exciting viewing experience. LG's product areas include: televisions and computer monitors, plasma display panels, projectors and others.