LG REVEALS NEW SELF-CLEANING WIRELESS EARBUDS

LONDON, JUNE 25, 2020 — Today, LG Electronics (LG) UK announces the rollout of its full range of 2020 audio products, including two new TONE Free wireless earbud models, both delivering exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio thanks to Meridian Audio technology. LG HBS-FN6 features LG’s industry-first UVnano case, which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge.

LG is also announcing three new models of neckband headphones designed to deliver a premium and clear quality mobile audio experience with easy connectivity, as well as seven industry-leading soundbars, a mini sound system, and a range of Bluetooth speakers, providing a captivating and immersive listening experience for the home and on the go (see bottom of release for full roll out timings and prices).

LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds

Delivering an exceptional listening experience with lifelike audio thanks to Meridian Audio technology, LG reveals two new TONE Free true wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4). LG HBS-FN6 (£149.99) features LG’s industry-first UVnano case, which eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colours: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

The higher end HBS-FN6 includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case for protected storage, hassle-free charging and enhanced hygiene. Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbour more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board, leading to potential ear infections.1 Using built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 per cent of E. coli and S. aureus 2 from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel 3 and inner mesh.

The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.

The earbuds deliver an extra dimension courtesy of HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology from Meridian – LG’s long-standing audio partner in delivering superior sound – powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

Both TONE Free models feature customised EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances. Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise, while Ambient Sound Mode allows wearers to hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division. “On top of great sound, TONE Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

The new LG TONE Free boasts enhanced usability and durability with both models rated IPX4 for protection against splashing water, rain and perspiration while working out. Both HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 also feature Voice Command for convenient voice access to Google Assistant or Siri on a connected smartphone. Intuitive touch commands built into each earbud allow the listener to play, pause, skip and control the volume level without reaching for the phone.

“We poured all of our accumulated expertise into creating the sound identity for this new range of LG TONE Free products,” commented John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio. “Whether you’re at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

LG Neckband Headphones

Delivering all day comfort and productivity, LG’s new line-up of Neckband Headphones are designed to reduce fatigue which is typically caused by wearing headsets over many hours. Crafted with Meridian technology, the LG TONE Flex range of Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Headsets deliver professional-quality audio and unbeatable convenience with their flexible design, and an always-wearing style of use – so users never miss a call whilst at home. Whilst on the go, strategically located dual microphones pick up your voice for hands-free, crystal clear conversations - even in noisy environments.

LG’s most premium model of the range, the XL7 (£99.99), comes with easy access to Google Assistant so you are always connected throughout the day, without the hassle of glancing at your phone. The flexible neckband allows users to roll it up for convenience whilst taking up less space in your bag, and enjoy 10-hours of playback off a single charge. LG also offers the SL6S (£79.99) and SL5 (£59.99) for 8-hours of playtime with multi-layer metal for clarity in high and low ranges, and rich and deep bass for a balanced sound all day long.

LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speakers

LG is also bringing a range of new XBOOM Bluetooth Speakers to its audio line-up. The PL7 (£169.99) and PL5 (£129.99) are equipped with Meridian technology, delivering premium sound with deep bass, rich tones and clear vocals. With Dual Action Bass and a 24-hour battery life, the speakers produce powerful beats all day long when on-the-go. LG’s most affordable model, the PL2 (£49.99) offers Meridian technology for a budget price, dual action bass, 5-watt sound, voice control, IPx5 splash protection and 10-hour battery life all in a simple and stylish design and multiple colour options

LG Mini System

Producing uncompromising levels of bass, the LG XBOOM CL88 gets the party started with its powerful 2900-watt system. Users can also utilise the Bluetooth Wireless Party Link connectivity to link two LG XBOOM CL88 systems together and increase the output to an immense 5800watts. To add another layer of excitement and atmosphere to parties, multi-colour lighting flashes coloured lights in sync with your music. The mini system also offers ultimate convenience by allowing users to control the audio through the DJ smartphone app. Others can join the fun as the mini system allows you to pair up to 3 devices via Bluetooth to seamlessly control a playlist, with no interruption to music.

LG Soundbars

LG is renowned for its impressive soundbars, offering sleek future-proofed designs, unparalleled audio performance, and smart functionality that integrate perfectly with LG’s world-renowned OLED TVs. The 2020 range once again supports the company’s long-standing partnership with Meridian Audio, featuring the company’s advanced technologies, such as Bass & Space to boost low-frequency reproduction and widen the soundstage, and Image Elevation which delivers a more lifelike listening experience by elevating the perceived height of vocals and lead instruments.

Exemplifying LG’s commitment to delivering incomparable sound quality, the majority of its soundbar lineup also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a dynamic and mesmerising audio experience, delivering sound that appears to originate from multiple directions. The line-up includes the CES Innovation Award-winning SN9YG (£799.99) and SN11RG (£1,499.99), both recognised for their advanced sound quality, with the latter featuring a 7.1.4-channel system complete with two wireless rear speakers that deliver forward and up-firing sound. In the mid-range, LG introduces the SN7Y (£499.99) and SN7CY (£399.99), both offering Meridian technology and High-Resolution Audio for unrivalled sound.

LG also offers strong options for those on a budget, with its SN4 soundbar priced at just £199.99, with Bluetooth streaming, AI Sound Pro, carbon woofer and a wireless subwoofer for excellent audio clarity, as well as the SN5Y (£299.99) which offers DTS Virtual:X technology for an audio experience that generates virtual height and surround channels with enhanced bass and crystal-clear dialogue.

Offering customers the chance to purchase the new LG GX Soundbar at a heavily discounted rate, those who buy an LG OLED GX TV (55”, 65”, 77”) between 15th July and 18th August will receive a 50% discount on the soundbar.

UK Pricing & Rollout Schedule

Model code Type RRP Launch date SN11RG Sound Bar £1,499.99 Available now GX Sound Bar £999.99 Available now SN9YG Sound Bar £799.99 Available now SN7Y Sound Bar £499.99 w/c 6th July SN7CY Sound Bar £399.99 Available now SN5Y Sound Bar £299.99 Available now SN4 Sound Bar £199.99 Available now CL88 Mini System £499.99 Available now PL7 Bluetooth Speaker £169.99 Available now PL5 Bluetooth Speaker £129.99 Available now PL2 Bluetooth Speaker £49.99 Available now PN7 Bluetooth Speaker £169.99 w/c 6th July PN5 Bluetooth Speaker £129.99 w/c 6th July HBS-FN6 Wireless Earbuds £149.99 w/c 6th July HBS-FN4 Wireless Earbuds £99.99 w/c 6th July XL7 Neckband headphones £99.99 Available now SL6S Neckband headphones £79.99 Available now SL5 Neckband headphones £59.99 Available now

# # #

1 https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-clean-earbuds

2 2019 test conducted by TÜV SÜD.

3 Base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.

* May require a software update. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provider.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG-One UK

Ellie Wallis

Ellie.Wallis@lg-one.com

+44 207 413 3449