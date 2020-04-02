We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BEGINS UK ROLLOUT OF 2020 TV LINEUP SPEARHEADED BY AWARD-WINNING OLED TVS
LONDON, April 2, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the rollout of its stellar 2020 TV lineup led by 14 new OLED models, including the art-inspired GX Gallery series, real 8K ZX models, and 4K Ultra HD TVs. The undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, LG is taking the viewing and gaming experience into exciting new territories starting this week in the UK (see bottom of release for full roll out timings and prices).
Consumers will appreciate the sophisticated designs of LG’s 2020 premium TVs and their ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space. OLED continues to offer the best viewing experience around, with the self-emissive display technology able to precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and an infinite contrast. The stunningly sleek form factors of the new TVs are as breathtaking as the picture quality they deliver to the beneficiaries of LG’s unrivalled OLED technology.
GX Gallery Series
Exemplifying LG’s commitment to outstanding design, the three new GX Gallery series models (55-, 65- and 77-inches) offer a uniquely minimalist aesthetic, made possible by OLED’s revolutionary panel technology which does not require a backlight. This enables the television to integrate state-of-the-art picture quality in an ultra-thin form factor; the 65-inch model only 20mm thin without the need of a separate control box. The TV mounts flush to the wall akin to a piece of art in a gallery.
ZX Real 8K Models
Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much-anticipated LG OLED ZX Real 8K models (models 88 OLED ZX and 77 OLED ZX) deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD. To guarantee a real 8K experience, LG’s TVs meet and exceed the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.
4K OLED – CX and BX
LG is also rolling out all-new 4K OLED TVs for 2020 (models CX and BX in 77-, 65- and 55-inches), each delivering the outstanding picture quality that LG OLED is known for. Consumers will also have a new size to choose from when the 48-inch CX OLED TV becomes available later this year. What’s more, NanoCell TV, LG’s premium LCD TV lineup, welcomes four Real 8K units (75- and 65-inches in Nano99, 65-inch Nano95 series, 55-inch Nano95) all carrying the CTA 8K UHD logo like their OLED counterparts.
Features & Specifications
Featured in most of LG 2020 OLED and 8K NanoCell TVs is the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. The company’s third-generation processor builds on the capabilities of its predecessors, leveraging additional processing power and advanced deep learning algorithms to further boost picture and sound quality on the new TVs. The α9 Gen 3 heightens viewers’ sense of immersion via several new features designed to enhance movies, sports, games and other types of content.
Acclaimed for its ability to accurately reproduce colours and filmmakers’ creative visions, LG OLED TV sets the standard for a true cinematic experience in the living room. The company’s latest OLED models have won the Hollywood Professional Association’s Excellence in Engineering Award and are the first TVs to deliver integrated calibration software that performs to a hardware level. And with support for the new Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode™, LG OLED displays movies exactly as their creators intended. With great visual and sound performance, the new OLED and NanoCell TVs provide easy access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix.
The perfect choice for serious gamers, LG’s 2020 TVs pair superior picture quality with new gaming features for the most exhilarating interactive experience imaginable. As the first manufacturer to offer TVs that are officially NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, LG is introducing a total of 12 new OLED models supporting this essential gaming technology. G-SYNC ensures graphics are rendered perfectly, increasing players’ sense of immersion by adapting the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the connected hardware. LG’s self-emissive OLED technology employs the precision of individual pixel control to produce exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time, for an immersive gaming experience without flicker or stuttering common to most displays. LG’s 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs support HDMI VRR, making LG the only TV brand offering compatibility with a wide variety of gaming devices such as graphics cards and game consoles.
When it comes to sports, LG OLED TVs bring the atmosphere and excitement of major events into the living room like never before with their 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it possible to see all the fast-paced action in perfect detail. Features such as Sports Alert let users follow their favourite teams with ease, providing real-time scores, up-to-date schedules and more across a range of professional sports, including baseball and football, all the while hearing the roar of the crowd in 360-degree soundscape with two Bluetooth speakers connected simultaneously to the 2020 LG TV.
UK Pricing & Rollout Schedule
Model code
Type
Screen size
Series
RRP
Launch week
Date
55NANO91
NANOCELL
55
NANO91
£1,299.99
WK14
W/C 30TH MARCH
65NANO91
NANOCELL
65
NANO91
£1,699.99
WK14
W/C 30TH MARCH
55NANO90
NANOCELL
55
NANO90
£1,299.99
WK14
W/C 30TH MARCH
65NANO90
NANOCELL
65
NANO90
£1,699.99
WK14
W/C 30TH MARCH
49NANO86
NANOCELL
49
NANO86
£1,049.99
WK14
W/C 30TH MARCH
OLED55GX
OLED
55
GX
£2,299.99
WK15
W/C 6TH APRIL
OLED65GX
OLED
65
GX
£3,499.99
WK15
W/C 6TH APRIL
OLED55CX
OLED
55
CX
£1,799.99
WK15
W/C 6TH APRIL
OLED65CX
OLED
65
CX
£2,799.99
WK15
W/C 6TH APRIL
OLED65WX
OLED
65
WX
£4,499.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
75NANO91
NANOCELL
75
NANO91
£2,499.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
86NANO91
NANOCELL
86
NANO91
£3,999.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
75NANO90
NANOCELL
75
NANO90
£2,499.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
55NANO86
NANOCELL
55
NANO86
£1,199.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
65NANO86
NANOCELL
65
NANO86
£1,499.99
WK16
W/C 13TH APRIL
75NANO99
8K NANOCELL
75
NANO99
£5,499.99
WK17
W/C 20TH APRIL
49NANO81
NANOCELL
49
NANO81
£899.99
WK18
W/C 27TH APRIL
55NANO81
NANOCELL
55
NANO81
£999.99
WK18
W/C 27TH APRIL
65NANO81
NANOCELL
65
NANO81
£1,299.99
WK18
W/C 27TH APRIL
OLED77CX
OLED
77
CX
£4,999.99
WK19
W/C 4TH MAY
OLED88ZX
8K OLED
88
ZX
£39,999.99
WK20
W/C 11TH MAY
OLED77GX
OLED
77
GX
£5,999.99
WK20
W/C 11TH MAY
OLED48CX
OLED
48
CX
£1,499.99
WK20
W/C 11TH MAY
OLED77ZX
8K OLED
77
ZX
£24,999.99
WK22
W/C 25TH MAY
65NANO95
8K NANOCELL
65
NANO95
£2,999.99
WK23
W/C 1ST JUNE
65NANO99
8K NANOCELL
65
NANO99
£4,499.99
WK24
W/C 8TH JUNE
55NANO95
8K NANOCELL
55
NANO95
£1,999.99
WK45
W/C 2ND NOV
# # #
* May require a software update. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provider.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
LG-One UK
Ellie Wallis
Ellie.Wallis@lg-one.com
+44 207 413 3449
- PREVIOUS
- NEXT
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/gb/en/about-lg/press-media/lg-begins-uk-rollout-of-2020-tv-lineup-spearheaded-by-award-winning-oled-tvs.html isCopied
paste