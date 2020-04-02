LG BEGINS UK ROLLOUT OF 2020 TV LINEUP SPEARHEADED BY AWARD-WINNING OLED TVS

LONDON, April 2, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the rollout of its stellar 2020 TV lineup led by 14 new OLED models, including the art-inspired GX Gallery series, real 8K ZX models, and 4K Ultra HD TVs. The undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, LG is taking the viewing and gaming experience into exciting new territories starting this week in the UK (see bottom of release for full roll out timings and prices).

Consumers will appreciate the sophisticated designs of LG’s 2020 premium TVs and their ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space. OLED continues to offer the best viewing experience around, with the self-emissive display technology able to precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and an infinite contrast. The stunningly sleek form factors of the new TVs are as breathtaking as the picture quality they deliver to the beneficiaries of LG’s unrivalled OLED technology.

GX Gallery Series

Exemplifying LG’s commitment to outstanding design, the three new GX Gallery series models (55-, 65- and 77-inches) offer a uniquely minimalist aesthetic, made possible by OLED’s revolutionary panel technology which does not require a backlight. This enables the television to integrate state-of-the-art picture quality in an ultra-thin form factor; the 65-inch model only 20mm thin without the need of a separate control box. The TV mounts flush to the wall akin to a piece of art in a gallery.

ZX Real 8K Models

Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much-anticipated LG OLED ZX Real 8K models (models 88 OLED ZX and 77 OLED ZX) deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD. To guarantee a real 8K experience, LG’s TVs meet and exceed the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

4K OLED – CX and BX

LG is also rolling out all-new 4K OLED TVs for 2020 (models CX and BX in 77-, 65- and 55-inches), each delivering the outstanding picture quality that LG OLED is known for. Consumers will also have a new size to choose from when the 48-inch CX OLED TV becomes available later this year. What’s more, NanoCell TV, LG’s premium LCD TV lineup, welcomes four Real 8K units (75- and 65-inches in Nano99, 65-inch Nano95 series, 55-inch Nano95) all carrying the CTA 8K UHD logo like their OLED counterparts.

Features & Specifications

Featured in most of LG 2020 OLED and 8K NanoCell TVs is the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. The company’s third-generation processor builds on the capabilities of its predecessors, leveraging additional processing power and advanced deep learning algorithms to further boost picture and sound quality on the new TVs. The α9 Gen 3 heightens viewers’ sense of immersion via several new features designed to enhance movies, sports, games and other types of content.

Acclaimed for its ability to accurately reproduce colours and filmmakers’ creative visions, LG OLED TV sets the standard for a true cinematic experience in the living room. The company’s latest OLED models have won the Hollywood Professional Association’s Excellence in Engineering Award and are the first TVs to deliver integrated calibration software that performs to a hardware level. And with support for the new Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode™, LG OLED displays movies exactly as their creators intended. With great visual and sound performance, the new OLED and NanoCell TVs provide easy access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix.

The perfect choice for serious gamers, LG’s 2020 TVs pair superior picture quality with new gaming features for the most exhilarating interactive experience imaginable. As the first manufacturer to offer TVs that are officially NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, LG is introducing a total of 12 new OLED models supporting this essential gaming technology. G-SYNC ensures graphics are rendered perfectly, increasing players’ sense of immersion by adapting the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the connected hardware. LG’s self-emissive OLED technology employs the precision of individual pixel control to produce exceptional picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time, for an immersive gaming experience without flicker or stuttering common to most displays. LG’s 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs support HDMI VRR, making LG the only TV brand offering compatibility with a wide variety of gaming devices such as graphics cards and game consoles.

When it comes to sports, LG OLED TVs bring the atmosphere and excitement of major events into the living room like never before with their 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it possible to see all the fast-paced action in perfect detail. Features such as Sports Alert let users follow their favourite teams with ease, providing real-time scores, up-to-date schedules and more across a range of professional sports, including baseball and football, all the while hearing the roar of the crowd in 360-degree soundscape with two Bluetooth speakers connected simultaneously to the 2020 LG TV.

UK Pricing & Rollout Schedule

Model code Type Screen size Series RRP Launch week Date 55NANO91 NANOCELL 55 NANO91 £1,299.99 WK14 W/C 30TH MARCH 65NANO91 NANOCELL 65 NANO91 £1,699.99 WK14 W/C 30TH MARCH 55NANO90 NANOCELL 55 NANO90 £1,299.99 WK14 W/C 30TH MARCH 65NANO90 NANOCELL 65 NANO90 £1,699.99 WK14 W/C 30TH MARCH 49NANO86 NANOCELL 49 NANO86 £1,049.99 WK14 W/C 30TH MARCH OLED55GX OLED 55 GX £2,299.99 WK15 W/C 6TH APRIL OLED65GX OLED 65 GX £3,499.99 WK15 W/C 6TH APRIL OLED55CX OLED 55 CX £1,799.99 WK15 W/C 6TH APRIL OLED65CX OLED 65 CX £2,799.99 WK15 W/C 6TH APRIL OLED65WX OLED 65 WX £4,499.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 75NANO91 NANOCELL 75 NANO91 £2,499.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 86NANO91 NANOCELL 86 NANO91 £3,999.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 75NANO90 NANOCELL 75 NANO90 £2,499.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 55NANO86 NANOCELL 55 NANO86 £1,199.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 65NANO86 NANOCELL 65 NANO86 £1,499.99 WK16 W/C 13TH APRIL 75NANO99 8K NANOCELL 75 NANO99 £5,499.99 WK17 W/C 20TH APRIL 49NANO81 NANOCELL 49 NANO81 £899.99 WK18 W/C 27TH APRIL 55NANO81 NANOCELL 55 NANO81 £999.99 WK18 W/C 27TH APRIL 65NANO81 NANOCELL 65 NANO81 £1,299.99 WK18 W/C 27TH APRIL OLED77CX OLED 77 CX £4,999.99 WK19 W/C 4TH MAY OLED88ZX 8K OLED 88 ZX £39,999.99 WK20 W/C 11TH MAY OLED77GX OLED 77 GX £5,999.99 WK20 W/C 11TH MAY OLED48CX OLED 48 CX £1,499.99 WK20 W/C 11TH MAY OLED77ZX 8K OLED 77 ZX £24,999.99 WK22 W/C 25TH MAY 65NANO95 8K NANOCELL 65 NANO95 £2,999.99 WK23 W/C 1ST JUNE 65NANO99 8K NANOCELL 65 NANO99 £4,499.99 WK24 W/C 8TH JUNE 55NANO95 8K NANOCELL 55 NANO95 £1,999.99 WK45 W/C 2ND NOV

* May require a software update. 8K content availability may vary depending on the service provider.

