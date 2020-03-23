About Cookies on This Site

THE JUNGLE BOOK REVEALED AS THE MOST NOSTALGIC DISNEY FILM BY LG ELECTRONICS

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 03/23/2020
Print

The Jungle Book has been voted the most nostalgic Disney film of all time in a study commissioned by LG to celebrate the UK launch of Disney+ on March 24th. Topping the list of movies which make Brits fondly remember their childhood, the film was released in 1967 and the story follows Mowgli – an orphaned child raised by wolves - and his good friend, Bagheera the panther.

The study of 2,000 UK adults also saw Bambi, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Mary Poppins appear within the top 10. The top 40 also featured more modern Disney movies such as Finding Nemo, Enchanted and High School Musical. Aladdin, Dumbo and Beauty and the Beast appeared in the list as well as Robin Hood, The Aristocats and Pinocchio. Also featuring were Cool Runnings, Fantasia and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The study also revealed how different generations reminisce over their favourite Disney movies, where 56 to 76-year olds find Bambi and Snow White to be most nostalgic, compared to Toy Story and Finding Nemo for 18 to 24-year olds. However, nine in 10 of all adults admit they still enjoy watching Disney films and 88 per cent agreed they are the kind of movies which can be enjoyed at any age – regardless of how old or new the film is as well.

Among the reasons these motion pictures are so enjoyable include the great story lines, the happy endings, and the scores and songs within the films. As many as 39 per cent also agree Disney films put them in a good mood, while 41 per cent said it makes them think of being a child, and nearly half enjoy the characters.

LG Electronics is leading the charge as one of the first TV manufacturers to offer Disney+ in the UK, alongside one of the widest ranges of other streaming platforms on the market, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Rakuten. Meanwhile, pioneering LG OLED screen technology offers best-in-industry picture quality for displaying animated and live action content thanks to infinite contrast ratios which aren’t achievable on standard LED TVs.

James Thomas, Home Entertainment product manager at LG Electronics, commented: “The results of this survey highlight the nation’s love for Disney, and with Disney+ launching on LG TVs, children and adults alike will now be able to stream their favourite classics into their living room or discover new films and original TV content.

“LG’s new range of OLED TVs are "Eye Comfort Display" certified, which means they emit a lower level of blue light, known to be disruptive to sleep patterns. And the new Auto Genre Selection feature automatically detects the type of content being displayed. If the display detects animation it further reduces the blue light levels, giving your kid’s eyes even better protection and greater peace of mind for parents.”

The research also found the favourite characters of each generation; baby boomers, aged 56 to 76, love Baloo from The Jungle Book, and millennials – 25 to 40-year olds – prefer Buzz from Toy Story. Generation X, aged 41 to 55 agree Darth Vader from Star Wars was their most beloved Disney character, whereas Gen Z – aged 18 to 24 – prefer Nemo.

It also emerged 90 per cent love Disney movies so much they’ve watched them on repeat, seeing a single movie at least 10 times – with 11 per cent having watch one of their favourites 20 times or more. These classics are a comfort for people, as nearly a fifth said they watch these films when they are sad or in a bad mood, and 32 per cent will put one on when it’s raining outside.

But nothing beats watching a Disney movie with children, according to 37 per cent of respondents. As a result, more than three in four would encourage their children to watch the films they loved as a kid, and 16 per cent even reckon they watch more Disney films now compared to when they were little. And three-fifths would go as far to say Disney movies had a big impact on their youth growing up.

The most nostalgic Disney films according to UK adults:

  1. The Jungle Book
  2. Mary Poppins
  3. 101 Dalmatians
  4. Bambi
  5. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  6. Cinderella
  7. Beauty and the Beast
  8. Lady and the Tramp
  9. Dumbo
  10. Aladdin
  11. Toy Story films
  12. Little Mermaid
  13. Pinocchio
  14. Bedknobs and Broomsticks
  15. Finding Nemo
  16. Robin Hood
  17. The Aristocats
  18. Tarzan
  19. A Bug's Life
  20. Pirates of the Caribbean films
  21. Cool Runnings
  22. The Parent Trap
  23. The Incredibles
  24. The Fox and the Hound
  25. High School Musical
  26. Frozen
  27. Fantasia
  28. Mulan
  29. The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  30. Pocahontas
  31. Up
  32. Wall-E
  33. Hercules
  34. The Sword in the Stone
  35. Lilo and Stitch
  36. The Princess Diaries
  37. Cars
  38. The Rescuers
  39. Enchanted
  40. Pete's Dragon

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognised innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LG.com/uk.

 

