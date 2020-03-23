THE JUNGLE BOOK REVEALED AS THE MOST NOSTALGIC DISNEY FILM BY LG ELECTRONICS

The Jungle Book has been voted the most nostalgic Disney film of all time in a study commissioned by LG to celebrate the UK launch of Disney+ on March 24th. Topping the list of movies which make Brits fondly remember their childhood, the film was released in 1967 and the story follows Mowgli – an orphaned child raised by wolves - and his good friend, Bagheera the panther.



The study of 2,000 UK adults also saw Bambi, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Mary Poppins appear within the top 10. The top 40 also featured more modern Disney movies such as Finding Nemo, Enchanted and High School Musical. Aladdin, Dumbo and Beauty and the Beast appeared in the list as well as Robin Hood, The Aristocats and Pinocchio. Also featuring were Cool Runnings, Fantasia and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.



The study also revealed how different generations reminisce over their favourite Disney movies, where 56 to 76-year olds find Bambi and Snow White to be most nostalgic, compared to Toy Story and Finding Nemo for 18 to 24-year olds. However, nine in 10 of all adults admit they still enjoy watching Disney films and 88 per cent agreed they are the kind of movies which can be enjoyed at any age – regardless of how old or new the film is as well.



Among the reasons these motion pictures are so enjoyable include the great story lines, the happy endings, and the scores and songs within the films. As many as 39 per cent also agree Disney films put them in a good mood, while 41 per cent said it makes them think of being a child, and nearly half enjoy the characters.



The research also found the favourite characters of each generation; baby boomers, aged 56 to 76, love Baloo from The Jungle Book, and millennials – 25 to 40-year olds – prefer Buzz from Toy Story. Generation X, aged 41 to 55 agree Darth Vader from Star Wars was their most beloved Disney character, whereas Gen Z – aged 18 to 24 – prefer Nemo.



It also emerged 90 per cent love Disney movies so much they’ve watched them on repeat, seeing a single movie at least 10 times – with 11 per cent having watch one of their favourites 20 times or more. These classics are a comfort for people, as nearly a fifth said they watch these films when they are sad or in a bad mood, and 32 per cent will put one on when it’s raining outside.



But nothing beats watching a Disney movie with children, according to 37 per cent of respondents. As a result, more than three in four would encourage their children to watch the films they loved as a kid, and 16 per cent even reckon they watch more Disney films now compared to when they were little. And three-fifths would go as far to say Disney movies had a big impact on their youth growing up.



The most nostalgic Disney films according to UK adults:

The Jungle Book Mary Poppins 101 Dalmatians Bambi Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cinderella Beauty and the Beast Lady and the Tramp Dumbo Aladdin Toy Story films Little Mermaid Pinocchio Bedknobs and Broomsticks Finding Nemo Robin Hood The Aristocats Tarzan A Bug's Life Pirates of the Caribbean films Cool Runnings The Parent Trap The Incredibles The Fox and the Hound High School Musical Frozen Fantasia Mulan The Hunchback of Notre Dame Pocahontas Up Wall-E Hercules The Sword in the Stone Lilo and Stitch The Princess Diaries Cars The Rescuers Enchanted Pete's Dragon

