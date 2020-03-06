LG FILMS FIRST TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR PREMIER LEAGUE GAME IN 8K

LONDON, March 6th, 2020– LG Electronics (LG) today announced that it has filmed the first Tottenham Hotspur Premier League football match in 8K format, in order to capture super high quality football footage to captivate customers watching the content play out on LG’s new range of OLED and NanoCell 8K televisions.



The groundbreaking footage was created from the Tottenham v. Burnley match which took place at the new state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7th 2019.

LG and Tottenham worked with award-winning video and content marketing agency ShootMedia to film the match with a multi-camera production team, produced by renowned sports producer Matt Rumsey. Working with four 8K Red Monstro VV cameras - of which there are only eight units in the country - and a range of lenses, ShootMedia captured the detail as well as the emotion across the entire match day.

The resulting footage has been edited into a 75 second video that will be on display exclusively on LG’s 2020 8K OLED and NanoCell televisions in selected retailers around the world from the end of March. In the UK, these retailers include Dixons, Selfridges, Harrods and independent retail stores.

LG’s televisions are the first in the world to exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of “8K Ultra HD” products and services, delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV. LG’s Real 8K TVs are the first to exceed the CTA’s specific requirements, including those related to resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology. LG’s latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimised picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based upscaling.

“LG is passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology around live sport and creating a home experience of the same quality as actually being in the stadium”, said Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director at LG Electronics UK. “From colour TV in the 1980s to 3D and 4K content in the 2010s, the creation of this footage puts LG at the forefront of a long line of technical advancements brought into the family home via the television.”

Fran Jones, Head of Partnerships at Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Our world-class stadium is the most technologically advanced of its kind in the world. It is therefore fitting and exciting for LG to feature it in 8K and bring it to life in even higher resolution for viewers worldwide.”

About LG Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognised innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

About Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is an English professional football club based in Tottenham, which competes in the Premier League. The Club has achieved four consecutive top four Premier League finishes, reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history in 2019.

Last year, the Club opened its new world-class stadium, the biggest Club stadium in London and one of the most technologically-advanced in the world, capable of staging numerous sporting and cultural events, including NFL and concerts, creating a new sport and leisure destination in the capital.

