LG TO OFFER FREE VALUE PACK UPGRADE TO webOS 1.0 SMART TV OWNERS

LONDON, Sep. 1, 2015— Owners of LG Electronics’ (LG)webOS 1.0 Smart TV owners will receive a free Value Pack Upgrade which includefour main featuresof the latest webOS 2.0platform. Upgraded LG webOS TVs will receive My Channels, Quick Setting, Input Picker and Live Menu, improving the user experience with a more intuitive layout, convenient shortcuts, quicker boot-up time and faster response when switching between applications.

My Channels allows users to place their favorite Live TV Channels or Set-top Box Channels on the Launcher Bar for more convenient access. Quick Settings lets viewers adjust their webOS TVs without interrupting the program they are watching and Input Picker allows connected devices to be recognized instantly for immediate use. The upgrade also improves the UI (User Interface) of Live Menu for easier and more intuitive searching of content.

“LG isdedicated to providing the best user experiencefor the life of our smart TVs,” said Lee In-kyu, senior vice president and head of the TV and Monitor Division at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “A free upgrade of this scale is unprecedented in the smart TV industry and we’re proud to be setting a new standard for smart TV ownership.”

The upgradefor webOS 1.0 will begin rolling out starting September 21. Owners of webOS 1.0 TVs who have the automatic update option enabled will receive the upgrade automatically. If automatic update is not enabled, users will receivea pop-up message on their screen to guide them through the easy upgrade process, step by step.

Visitors to IFA 2015 can experience the Value Pack Upgrade for themselves at LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 83,000 people working in 128 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit www.LG.com/uk.

Media Contact:

LG-One

Nicole Taylor / Max Bruges

0207 413 3000

lguk@lg-one.com