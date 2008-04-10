LG's PG6000 TAKES IT TO THE EDGE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New plasma line-up breaks boundaries with frameless design
Berkshire, 13 February 2008 Slim design, advanced calibration options, wireless connectivity and invisible speakers underscore LG Electronics 2008 plasma HDTV line-up. The 50-inch model of the flagship PG6000 series has been made a CES 2008 Best of Innovations video display honouree, and was singled out for its intuitive styling, advanced display technologies and consumer benefits.
All four series, including eight new models, with HD Ready display capability, were demonstrated publicly for the first time at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show.
Home theatre enthusiasts are continuing to drive growth in plasma HDTVs, specifically in larger screen sizes, and we are committed to serving this market by introducing seven new 42- and 50-inch models, says Anthony Yang, general product manager for Digital Display at LG Electronics. Our 2008 line delivers what plasma HDTV consumers are looking for a slim and stylish design with premium picture and sound quality.
LGs premium plasma lines, the PG7000 and PG6000 series, incorporate a slim, elegant frameless design. The single layer design reflects the appearance of a pane of glass creating a sleek, sophisticated look to complement any home decor. It also has a non-reflective internal cell structure to help minimize excessive glare typically caused by harsh ambient light.
The entire stylish line includes LGs new invisible speaker system, adding to its polished look. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and their associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek finished look, but also offers a wider sweet spot by creating a virtual wall of sound.
Whats more, LGs new Clear Voice technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.
LG Electronics is a founding member of the Plasma Display Coalition.
THE NEW PLASMA: DISTINCTIVE, SIMPLE ELEGANCE
Available in the first half of 2008 in the UK:
PG6000 Series (Sizes: 42- and 50-inch) As the CES 2008 Best of Innovations video display honouree, LGs HD Ready PG6000 plasma series delivers a high-quality home entertainment experience in 42 and 50-inch screen sizes. Viewers enjoy startling clarity and unprecedented detail with deeper black levels and superior shadow detail. Slim design and superior picture and sound performance make the PG6000 an HDTV that can sit comfortably in any room of the home. Other features include: o 30:000:1 contrast ratio
o TruMotion 100Hz technology
o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)
o Dual XD Engine
o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour, USB 2.0 and AV inputs
o Invisible Speakers (personally tuned by Mr. Mark Levinson)
PG3000 Plasma HDTV Series (Sizes: 42- and 50-inch) -The stylish PG3000 is perfect for viewing sports or the latest action-packed movies. Its HD Ready resolution and a 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio provide vibrant colours and deeper blacks. Its slim depth, high-gloss finish and LGs invisible speaker design augment its unprecedented detail and startling clarity. Other features include:o 100,000-hour panel (approximately 30 years)
o TruMotion 100Hz technology
o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour
o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells
o Slim Depth (84mm)
o Dual XD Engine
o Invisible Speakers (personally tuned by Mr. Mark Levinson)
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the worlds leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
About LG Electronics Digital Display Company
LG Electronics Digital Display Company provides core technologies for cutting-edge digital products and is a world leader in digital display products including Plasma TVs, LCD TVs and Monitors, and HDTV (high-definition televisions).
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Firefly Communications
Rachel Cotton / Emma McCormick
lgteambrowngoods@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1576