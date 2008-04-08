LG ELECTRONICS TO SPONSOR FIS SNOWBOARD WORLD CUP

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Company picks up title sponsorship for hot world-wide sporting event
Berkshire, UK, 7 April, 2008LG Electronics (LG), a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, today announced that it will be a title sponsor of the International Ski Federation (FIS)?s Snowboard World Cup 2008-2009 season.
As one of the biggest winter sports competitions in the world, the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2008-2009 competitions will take place across 22 cities in 16 countries between September 2008 and March 2009. Broadcasters in more than 80 countries will cover the FIS Snowboard World Cup and LG's logo will appear on athletes? uniforms, outdoor billboards and special product experience booths.
LG will also sponsor Big Air events, another major part of the FIS Snowboard World Cup, in 20 major cities across the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Canada, Russia and ten other countries. Organizers will build a large ramp similar to a ski slope for events in each city. A number of other events including concerts and LG promotional events will take place around the Big Air events.
LG is sponsoring the FIS Snowboard World Cup because it fits well with our image as a company that takes on new challenges to create electronics that are stylish, innovative and in tune with our customers needs, said Sung-Hun Han, Head of Global Brand Marketing at LG Electronics . Our participation in this sporting event will help us meet even more people who will enjoy our mobile phones, televisions and other high-tech products.?
Gian Franco Kasper, President of FIS said, We warmly welcome LG onboard as the new title sponsor of the FIS Snowboard World Cup. As a dynamic, trend-setting global series, the FIS Snowboard World Cup is happy to have found a similarly-minded, creative partner in LG. We look forward to working with LG to write the next chapter in the development of Snowboarding which has grown to be one of the most loved winter sports.
The annual FIS Snowboard World Cup was first held in the 1994-1995 season and has evolved to cover all aspects of this spectacular sport. From breathtaking freestyle performances on the half-pipe to thrilling rider-on-rider battles in snowboard cross, the FIS Snowboard World Cup has it all. The World Cup titles and coveted crystal globes are awarded to the athletes with the highest rankings in four categories - big air, half-pipe, snowboard cross and parallel as well as in the overall standings.
LG is also sponsoring the Canadian National Snowboard Team and funding a C$10,000 prize for the Canadian Snowboard Championship being held at Cypress Mountain on April 4 and 5. Snowboarding has a rich history in Canada; a Canadian won the first Olympic snowboarding medal and the country saw more recent success at the Snowboard World Cup Finals in Italy.
The sport of snowboarding showcases two attributes that work in perfect harmony with LG's philosophy: high performance and unparalleled style. For us, it is a perfect fit in terms of a sponsorship, said Andrew Barrett, Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics Canada.
About LG Electronics , Inc.LG Electronics , Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in 114 operations including 82 subsidiaries around the world. With 2007 global sales of USD 44 billion, LG is comprised of four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media. LG is the world?s leading producer of mobile handsets, flat panel TVs, air conditioners, front-loading washing machines, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
About FIS Founded in 1924 during the first Olympic Games in Chamonix, France, the International Ski Federation (FIS) aims to promote the sport of skiing and snowboarding to direct the development of all activities world-wide. It administers the Olympic disciplines of Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined, Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding, including setting the international competition rules. With the help of its 108 member nations, FIS stages more than 4,000 ski and snowboard competitions annually. FIS also makes recommendations for recreational skiing in the interest of all skiers and promotes play in the snow as a healthy leisure activity for children and the youth. For more information, please visit www.fis-ski.com.