YOUR KITCHEN IN BLOOM

Corporate 04/10/2008
7 April 2008-Add a touch of glamour to your home this spring with LG's stylish appliances.
The spacious side-by-side refrigerators and washing machines combine cutting-edge design with innovative technology. These domestic beauties are a great source of inspiration for a kitchen revamp this spring. With design high on everyone's agenda, LG has created this lustrous black range that will rejuvenate any home in 2008.

The Steam Direct Drive is the world's first washing machine to use steam technology.
Endorsed with an A++ energy efficiency rating by the Energy Saving Trust, meaning that it uses 35% less water and 21% less energy than traditional A rated machines. The Direct Drive technology means there is no belt to power the drum, which minimises the level of noise and vibrations. A 20 minute Refresh programme uses steam to remove the creases from garments, reducing the need for ironing.

LG's spacious side-by-side refrigerator is perfect for spring-time soirees. The convenient drinks door and automatic ice dispenser make mixing and serving your favourite drinks a cinch. The XtraSpace icer, the first door mounted ice making system, increases usable space in the freezer by 10% whilst improving convenience and access to the ice container. Food stays fresher for longer thanks to the Moist Balance Crisper* which stores food at optimal temperature and moisture. Additionally, keeping consumer health front of mine, the latest antibacterial Bioshield4 and Biosilver5 technology is present across both ranges, helping keep bacteria at bay.

For high-res images and further information please contact: Firefly Communications

Carly Pearson/Helen Bloxham/Lauren Shilling

lgwhitegoods@fireflycomms.com

+44 (0)20 7386 1499

Notes to editors

*The Moist Balance Crisper is a special lattice-type box cover which maintains moisture at an optimal temperature
About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 110 operations including 81 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.5 billion -- LG Electronics is the world's largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

About the Energy Saving Trust

The Energy Saving Trust is one of the UK's leading organisations set up to mitigate the damaging effects of climate change. It aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions - the main greenhouse gas causing climate change - by promoting the sustainable and efficient use of energy. It is the independent organisation providing advice for people to help reduce their energy use and acts as a bridge between government, consumers, trade, businesses, local authorities and the energy market. It provides impartial information and advice and has a network of advice centres in the UK specifically designed to help consumers take action to save energy. For further advice, contact the Energy Saving Trust's network of advice centres, which offer consumers advice and information on energy efficiency. For details of your nearest centre, contact 0800 512012 or visit www.energysavingtrust.org.uk.

