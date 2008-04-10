YOUR KITCHEN IN BLOOM

LG's spacious side-by-side refrigerator is perfect for spring-time soirees. The convenient drinks door and automatic ice dispenser make mixing and serving your favourite drinks a cinch. The XtraSpace icer, the first door mounted ice making system, increases usable space in the freezer by 10% whilst improving convenience and access to the ice container. Food stays fresher for longer thanks to the Moist Balance Crisper* which stores food at optimal temperature and moisture. Additionally, keeping consumer health front of mine, the latest antibacterial Bioshield4 and Biosilver5 technology is present across both ranges, helping keep bacteria at bay.

Notes to editors

*The Moist Balance Crisper is a special lattice-type box cover which maintains moisture at an optimal temperature

