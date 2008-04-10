YOUR KITCHEN IN BLOOM

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7 April 2008-Add a touch of glamour to your home this spring with LG's stylish appliances.
The spacious side-by-side refrigerators and washing machines combine cutting-edge design with innovative technology. These domestic beauties are a great source of inspiration for a kitchen revamp this spring. With design high on everyone's agenda, LG has created this lustrous black range that will rejuvenate any home in 2008.
The Steam Direct Drive is the world's first washing machine to use steam technology.
Endorsed with an A++ energy efficiency rating by the Energy Saving Trust, meaning that it uses 35% less water and 21% less energy than traditional A rated machines. The Direct Drive technology means there is no belt to power the drum, which minimises the level of noise and vibrations. A 20 minute Refresh programme uses steam to remove the creases from garments, reducing the need for ironing.