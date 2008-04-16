LG EXPANDS ITS WIDESCREEN MONITOR RANGE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Berkshire, UK, 16 April, 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today launches its elegantly designed 22" widescreen monitor with an 8,000:1 Digital Fine Contrast ratio (DFC). Proving LG's dedication to delivering stylish products, the W2242S is sure to look great on any home or office worktop with its sleek silver frame and electric blue power light.
Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, "We're committed to providing greater choice to users who are deciding on a monitor that's right for them. This latest addition to our monitor range offering great widescreen viewing with exceptional image clarity and style."
Powered by LG's picture enhancing chipset, F-Engine, this new LG monitor has the very best image definition and colour reproduction available today. When set to "Movie Mode", a pre-configured setting of the F-Engine, the contrast ratio is maxed to 8,000:1, creating some of the most life-like images experienced on a PC.
Key specifications of the W2242S monitor:
- DFC: 8,000:1 (when in F-Engine "Movie Mode")
- 5ms response time (grey-to-grey)
- High resolution: 1680 x 1050
- Brightness: 300 nits
- 170 degree viewing angle and 16.7cd/m
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 06657.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 120 operations including 80 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units - Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.6 billion - LG Electronics is the world's largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
