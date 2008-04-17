UK SAYS THE MOBILE PHONE IS THE SECRET TO A PERFECT LOOK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The mobile phone is the UK's favourite style-essential
66% of Europeans agree that style is important when selecting a potential partner
Berkshire, April 17, 2008 - If you're currently single, you may have to rethink your current style. Gone are the days of investing in a new suit or chic jewellery to look good, it's now your mobile phone that is the most likely fashion item to help you in your quest for love.
According to the pan-European survey*, conducted by LG mobile in the lead-up to the launch of its third Black Label Series handset, 66% of Europeans agree that one's fashion sense is important when choosing a potential partner.
So what constitutes "style" 19% of UK respondents agree that it's the type of mobile phone you own. On a list of accessories, such as handbags, jewellery and suits, it was the mobile phone that rated the most essential style item in the UK.
UK men are particularly fussy about mobile technology when compared to the rest of Europe, with 20% voting it their number one personal fashion asset, whereas men in countries such as Italy, France and Spain went for the more conventional items like a watch or suit.
However, before we all jump to the conclusion that Europeans are only interested in looks, the 20% that claimed style was important also made it clear that a potential partner must also be intelligent.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing, LG Electronics, says, "This research unveiled some interesting results, showing that people in both the UK and Europe are style conscious and that mobile phones are an important part of one's image."
"The UK results were particularly interesting with male respondents indicating that mobile technology makes the strongest fashion statement."
Following the successes of the LG Chocolate and LG Shine, LG will launch the third handset in the Black Label Series family in London on April 24. The new handset more than matches its predecessors with a cool carbon fibre casing and elegant tempered glass screen.
"The third Black Label Series handset is one of the slimmest camera phones available today and we look forward to the launch next week," Newing says.
Notes to editors
* The survey was carried out by TNS, a leading global market information provider. The survey spanned the following countries: Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Holland, and Sweden. A representative sample of approximately 1,000 people in each country was interviewed.
