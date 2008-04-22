MARILYN MONROE AND ELVIS, THE UK'S FAVOURITE STYLE ICONS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
George Clooney tops Europe's best-look list
Berkshire, April 22 2008 - Blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe and The King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley have outranked their modern day counterparts to be voted the UK's number one male and female style icons.
In the male category, 10% of UK respondents chose Elvis as their leading style icon from a list which also included more modern day celebrities of style such as Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and David Beckham.
However our European neighbours disagree, with the majority of countries who participated in the LG mobile pan-European survey* rating Hollywood heartthrob, George Clooney, as their favourite fashionable male celebrity.
In the female category, the UK was closer aligned to Europe on who should take the female top spot. Years after her death, Monroe remains the archetypical example of style, sophistication and elegance. The late starlet beat the likes of Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn and Madonna, with 16% of Brits agreeing she personifies timeless style.
Jeremy Newing, head of LG mobile marketing, LG Electronics, says, "Trends come and go but style is something that, as these icons prove, is timeless. Monroe and Elvis epitomise a look that lasts, and this is something that goes beyond clothes, fashion or a hairstyle " it's also a balance of personality and attitude."
LG mobile conducted the timeless style celebrity survey in the lead-up to the launch of its third Black Label Series handset in London on April, 24. With a cool carbon fibre casing and elegant tempered glass screen, the latest LG handset boasts style that lasts and will follow the successes of the LG Chocolate and LG Shine.
"This new handset is one of the slimmest camera phones available today and we look forward to the launch this week," concludes Newing.
--Ends--
*The survey was carried out by TNS, a leading global market information provider. It covered the following countries: Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Holland, and Sweden. A representative sample of approximately 1,000 adults in each country were interviewed.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 06657.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 120 operations including 80 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.6 billion -- LG Electronics is the world's largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players and home theatre systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company (LG) is a leading producer of UMTS (WCDMA), CDMA and GSM handsets. LG draws upon its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities to create a higher quality mobile environment for its customers around the world. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the global mobile industry.
For high-res images and further information please contact:
Jon Abbott / Gemma Barford / Lauren Shilling
Firefly Communications
lgmobileteam@fireflycomms.com
+44 (0)20 7386 1564