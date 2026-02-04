About Cookies on This Site

R32 Monobloc S II, 3Ø, 14kW

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

R32 Monobloc S II, 3Ø, 14kW

HM143MRS UB40
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, front view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, back view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, bottom-right view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, right angle view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, left angle view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, bottom-left side view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, right side view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, top-front view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, top-right view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, top-left view of a black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
LG Air to Water Heat Pumps HM143MRS UB40, with dimensions labeled, black outdoor unit featuring a grey wavy grille.
Key Features

  • No refrigerant piping work
  • Standalone heat pump allowing easy installation (Plug and play solution)
  • ErP energy label class A+++/A++ (Average climate 35°C/55°C LWT)
  • Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
  • High leaving water temperature up to 65°C and wide operating range down to -25°C ambient temperature
  • Low noise level for high installation flexibility
More

Space Saving

All-in-one outdoor unit includes all hydronic components in a package, providing space-efficiency and simplified installation.

Remarkable Performance in Cold

Wide operation range allows remarkable heating performance even in extremely cold weather.

Modern Design

The sleek and compact black design seamlessly fits into various space, harmonising with indoor interior.

Low Noise Level

Noise reduction technology provides quiet and comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSION

  • Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

    1,320 x 1,019 x 520

EXTERIOR

  • Color of outdoor unit chassis (Color / RAL code)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Color of outdoor unit front grille (Color / RAL code)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • COP

    3.55

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    12.00

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • COP

    4.80

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    14.00

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • COP

    2.85

  • Heating capacity (kW)

    11.50

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    14.00

  • EER

    4.70

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Cooling capacity (kW)

    14.00

  • EER

    3.10

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

  • Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 65

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

  • Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

  • Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -25 ~ 35

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Inlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

  • Outlet diameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

POWER SUPPLY

  • Voltage, phase, frequency for outdoor unit (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

REFRIGERANT

  • GWP

    675

  • Precharged amount (g)

    1,600

  • Type

    R32

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    4.62 / 3.46

  • Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A++

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    61 / 57

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

  • Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

    39 / 35

WEIGHT

  • Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

    117.0

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

