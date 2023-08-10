We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*Wall mounting requires a wall-mount bracket, sold seperately.
*86"UQ91 & UQ80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*Voice control available via Magic Remote - sold seperately.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Beyond What You Think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
My Profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sports Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K.
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
973 x 572 x 85.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
973 x 611 x 187
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
813 x 187
-
TV Weight without Stand (Kg)
-
8
-
TV Weight with Stand (Kg)
-
8.1
-
Packaging Weight (Kg)
-
10.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
200 x 200
-
Bar Code
-
8806091789532
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.