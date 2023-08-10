UHD TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS
Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.
*LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point
UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional).
Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs
Most_frequently_used_menus_are_categorized_per_industry_in_display_menu__The_left_shows_menus_for_"Corporate_/_Government_/ Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"
*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
YES
-
Fail Over
-
YES
-
NTP Server Setting
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Vertical Setup
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x1 / 2.0)
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
27.8 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1600 x 970 x 172 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1454 x 899 x 271 mm
-
Weight without Stand
-
21.5 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
21.8 kg
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
147
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
On Power Consumption
-
106W
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
139W
-
SDR On mode
-
136W
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Category
-
Smart TV Signage
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
198W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
169W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 6.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
65
-
CMS(Premium)
-
YES
-
Control / Control Plus
-
YES
-
LG Connected Care
-
YES
-
Simple Editor
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.