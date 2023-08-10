About Cookies on This Site

50US342H0ZC

US342H Series

(2)
Pro:Centric Direct and Quick Menu

4K UHD Hospitality TV

The US342H Commercial TV series provides hotels with an economical TV solution with Pro:Centric Direct for two-part solution (with an external set-top box). It features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And, even when using US342H alone without a set-top box, you can be offered a great user interface by using templates in Quick Menu Solution.

4K UHD Hospitality TV

* All images are for illustrative purpose only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools with a variety of templates. It enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface, and efficiently manages all TVs in the rooms by releasing information and content, that users set in a server, through RF.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Some functions of Pro:Centric Direct may not be supported in the US342H series.

Quick Menu

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG’s easy solution of menu home. Now LG provides the new Quick Menu (Ver 3.0), making it more easy and user-friendly than ever.

USB Data Cloning

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display and will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas.

 

Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

Prevent theft of your Chromecast Dongle installed by using the LG Anti-theft Cover.

* The dongle case above is AM-AC18BA model. (* Sold Separately)

External Speaker Out

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere, even from restrooms.

* This feature may have a restriction depending on installation environment.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR On mode

84W

SDR Grade

G

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

113W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

118

ErP Class

A

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

85W

VIDEO

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

157W

Power Consumption(Typ)

129W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

CONNECTIVITIES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

AV In

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

ECI (RJ12 jack)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (x2)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (x2)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1 (Service)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DESIGN

Front Colour

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Tool Name

UM73

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1215 x 775 x 175 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

Weight in Shipping

14.1 kg

Weight without Stand

11.3 kg

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

50

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

MECHANICAL

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Kensington Lock

YES

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

YES (Need Stand)

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 4.5

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(50US342H0ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(50US342H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(50US342H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(50US342H0ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (50US342H0ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(50US342H0ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
CTV_US342H_SpecPDF_2020.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.