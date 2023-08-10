We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Voice Recognition
From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.
* TV native Control
* Server Based Control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)