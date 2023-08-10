We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
*The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
All Spec
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
Non-webOS
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
NO
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
NO
-
Group Manager
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1353 x 980 x 263mm
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
33Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.3Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
150W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
62W
-
Typ.
-
130W
