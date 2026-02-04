StanbyME 2 Folio Cover

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Use your StanbyME 2 like a tablet with the Folio cover
- Protect the screen when out and about
- Easily stand the StanbyME 2 upright for comfortable viewing
Images also show other accessories available for StanbyME 2 - sold separately.
StanbyME 2 sold separately.
All Spec
GENERAL
Sales Model Code
FC25XA
DIMENSIONS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD, cm)
Folio Cover: 61,8 x 44,6 x 0,33 | Folio Cover Bracket: 10,5 x 11,1 x 1,46
WEIGHTS
Packing Weight (g)
1,2 kg
Product Weight (g)
0,8 kg
