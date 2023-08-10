*Operates when the fridge doors are closed

*Based on UL test results of LGE models Top Freezer B607S, B600SM, Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN, GBP32SWLZN, French Door GF-L570PL and TÜV Rheinland test results of LGE models Top Freezer GN-B392PXGB, Side-by-Side GSXV91NSAE, GSLV90PZAM, Larder GLT51PZGSZ, GLM71MBCSF by comparing with LG conventional models using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation(±0.5˚C) in no load and normal temperature setting, measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf in the fresh food compartment, and comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and Non-DoorCooling+ models. DoorCooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

*Above pictograms are presented for illustration purposes only and the exact location of Door Cooling+ may vary depending on models. (T/Freezer : Left side, The others : Top).



*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

**UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).