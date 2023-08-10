NatureFRESH™ | 655L | American Style Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Shiny Steel

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NatureFRESH™ | 655L | American Style Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling<sup>+</sup>™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Shiny Steel
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
655
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
352
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
123
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
113
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
123
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
123
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
113
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
No
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Clad)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Clad)
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
352
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
352
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Volume Total (L)
-
655
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
239
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
239
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Total (L)
-
655
-
Bar Code
-
8806084479037
-
Bar Code
-
8806084479037
Buy Directly from LG
GSBV70PZTL
