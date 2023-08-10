About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV90PZAE | Shiny Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV90PZAE | Shiny Steel

GSJV90PZAE

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV90PZAE | Shiny Steel

A front view of the refrigerator installed in a kitchen. The top right door is open and there is a circle and a line leading to a larger circle that shows a magnified view of the button on the bottom left corner of the open door which has a concealed opening button.
Door-in-Door™

Quick & Easy Access to Your Favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with concealed opening button.

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of space to store all your food and beverages

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
FAQ

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from a water dispenser. When it’s not possible to access a water supply for your appliance, choose one of our non-plumbed models with a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Q.

How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from an ice dispenser. In a non-plumbed fridge freezer, you manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
635
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Door-in-Door™ - Access your favourite food quickly
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

350

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

Yes

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Handle Type

Pocket

FEATURES

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Craft ice

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

131

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

350

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Utility Box

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091734310

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Total (L)

635

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSJV90PZAE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSJV90PZAE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSJV90PZAE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSJV90PZAE)
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV90PZAE | Shiny Steel

