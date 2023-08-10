We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NatureFRESH™ | 635L | American Style Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | D Rated | Shiny Steel
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
280
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
-
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
124
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
-
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Transparent
-
-
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
-
-
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Spray
-
-
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
280
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
35
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
B
-
-
-
-
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
-
-
-
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
190
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
15
-
-
-
-
-
Bar Code
-
8806084511522
-
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
