Centum™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHBalancer™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | A-12% Rated | Matte Black
Market First 20-year Warranty
LG Inverter Linear Compressor creates less internal friction, which leads to better reliability and durability. Superior durability certified in 20 years life cycle test conducted by the testing institute VDE.
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*1) Based on SLG test result of energy test of LGE model GBB92MCB2P according to IEC 62552: 2015. 2) A grade model(GBB92MCB2P, 97kWh/y) that applies Inverter Linear Compressor saves up to 59.1% energy consumption than E grade model(GBB72PZEMN, 269kWh/y) that applies Smart Inverter Compressor according to LGE internal test.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
384
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
97
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
A
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
A
-
Product Type
-
B/Freezer
-
Product Type
-
B/Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
A
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
Volume Total (L)
-
384
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
107
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
233
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
44
-
Volume Total (L)
-
384
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
44
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
107
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
233
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
113
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
109
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
109
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
608
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
2030
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
2030
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 2030 x 675
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
608
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
113
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
113
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
2030
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
2030
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 2030 x 675
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black PCM
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Clad)
-
Door (Material)
-
PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Clad)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
97
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
32
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
B
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
B
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
97
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
32
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Full
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
3 Transparent
-
Bar Code
-
8806084041685
-
Bar Code
-
8806084041685
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly from LG
GBB92MCB2P
Centum™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHBalancer™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | A-12% Rated | Matte Black