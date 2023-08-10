About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NatureFRESH™ | 387L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Prime Silver
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

NatureFRESH™ | 387L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Prime Silver

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GBV3200CPY

NatureFRESH™ | 387L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Prime Silver

A neat solution to upgrade your kitchen

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, completing the sealess look.

Premium design, well-fitting form

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

Lasting freshness with NatureFRESH™

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Total no frost with multi air flow

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and 10-year warranty label of smart inverter compressor.

Enhanced energy efficiency 

Seamless design, well-fitting form

Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion

 

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

Also available in different colours

Color chip for prime silver color.

Prime Silver

Color chip for essence matte balck color.

Essence Matte Black

Color chip for super white color.

Super White

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of square pocket handle with a sleek and minimal design.

Square Pocket Handle

NatureFRESH™

Seals in farm freshness longer

 

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

 

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

Linear cooling graph with fresh vegetables nearby, showing temperature fluctuations kept within ±0.5℃ for food freshness.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Adjustable temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.

A blast of cold air in an instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Convenience

Ultimate convenience for your kitchen

The handy solution for storing items that need to fit in certain ways, whether in angle, shape, or placement.

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door showcasing wine rack and folding shelf.

Use space wisely, store 5 wine bottles

The full wine rack stores up to 5 bottles of wine, enabling efficient use of space.

Conveniently store large items

The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish, or food in bulk.

Better energy efficiency

Efficient cooling and energy use

Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range. 

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections. 

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely. 

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gbf62pzjmn

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

387

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

174

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Product Type

B/Freezer

Product Type

B/Freezer

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

387

Volume Freezer (L)

110

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Total (L)

387

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Freezer (L)

110

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

82

Product Weight (kg)

78

Product Weight (kg)

78

Depth without door (mm)

608

Depth with handle (mm)

675

Height to Top of Case (mm)

2030

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Depth without door (mm)

608

Packing Weight (kg)

82

Packing Weight (kg)

82

Height to Top of Case (mm)

2030

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Depth with handle (mm)

675

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Prime Silver

Handle Type

Pocket (Matching decor)

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

White (In Cabinet)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

White (In Cabinet)

Handle Type

Pocket (Matching decor)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

174

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

Sound Power (Grade)

B

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

174

Sound Power (dB)

35

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Full

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

3 Transparent

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084289568

Bar Code

8806084289568

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBV3200CPY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBV3200CPY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBV3200CPY)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBV3200CPY)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GBV3200CPY

NatureFRESH™ | 387L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Prime Silver

UK EU
Product Information Sheet