Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 3Ø, 16kW
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 3Ø, 16kW

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
HN1616Y NB1 + HU163MRB U30

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 3Ø, 16kW

45 degree right side view of a white rectangular IWT indoor unit and a floor-standing outdoor unit with two round fans displayed side by side.

Water pipe with no risk of leakage

Outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes, preventing any refrigerant leakage and simplifying installation.

Remarkable performance in cold

Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.

Low noise level

Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

Print

All Spec

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

COP

3.60

Heating capacity (kW)

13.80

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

A+++/A++

Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

179 / 135

SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

4.55 / 3.45

WATER HEATING EFFICIENCY DATA

Declared load profile, average climate

L

Water heating efficiency (ηWH), average climate

120

COPDHW, average climate

2.74

Water heating eff. class, average climate

A+

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

Heating capacity (kW)

16.00

COP

4.80

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

Heating capacity (kW)

12.00

COP

2.80

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

Cooling capacity (kW)

16.00

EER

4.00

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

Cooling capacity (kW)

16.00

EER

2.50

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

15 ~ 65

Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

5 ~ 27

DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

15 ~ 80

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

-25 ~ 35

Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

5 ~ 48

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/OUTDOOR UNIT)

Outlet diameter (inch)

Male PT 1"

Inlet diameter (inch)

Male PT 1"

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)

Inlet/outlet diameter for DHW (inch)

Female G3/4"

Inlet/outlet diameter for ODU connection (inch)

Female G1"

Inlet/outlet diameter for space heating (inch)

Female G1"

Recirculation (inch)

Female G3/4"

REFRIGERANT

Type

R32

GWP

675

Precharged amount (g)

2,100

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

63 / 60

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

Rated (dB(A))

43

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

41 / 38

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

Rated (dB(A))

35

DIMENSION

Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

950 × 1,380 × 330

Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

601 × 1,812 × 685

WEIGHT

Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

91.7

Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)

130.0

EXTERIOR

Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)

Warm gray / RAL 7044

Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)

White / RAL 9002

POWER SUPPLY

Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)

380-415, 3, 50

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(HU163MRB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(HU163MRB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

45 degree right side view of a white rectangular IWT indoor unit and a floor-standing outdoor unit with two round fans displayed side by side.

HN1616Y NB1 + HU163MRB U30

R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 3Ø, 16kW

UK EU
Product Information Sheet